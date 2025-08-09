 3 reasons why R Ashwin quitting CSK ahead of IPL 2026 would be the wrong move

Ad

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly requested the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to release him ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction. He had re-joined the five-time champions for a second stint ahead of the 2025 season after a massive INR 9.75 crore acquisition.

The off-spinner had a hard time to keep up with the changing dynamics of T20 cricket, and had a season to forget with both bat and ball. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Ashwin has made up his mind to part ways with CSK, and in the process, will also be relinquishing his role at the CSK Academy.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why R Ashwin quitting CSK ahead of IPL 2026 would be the wrong move.

#1 He still has a lot to offer with his experience and skill set

Ravichandran Ashwin came into the 2025 season as a former international player, but that was not necessarily because his skillset was waning. In his final year with Team India, he had 47 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.15, as well as a hundred to his name.

Although he did not have the best of campaigns in IPL 2024, with nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.49, it did not matter much to CSK, who went out of their way to acquire him for INR 9.75 crore at the mega auction. With Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja already spearheading the spin attack, a defensive option like Ashwin, well adept at bowling in Chepauk, was the perfect final fit to complete a menacing trio.

The veteran spinner indeed did have a forgettable season in 2025, with seven wickets while conceding more than nine runs an over on average. But it was a season where a lot went wrong for CSK. Jadeja had an equally baffling season with the ball as Ashwin, if not just slightly better.

So, quitting on the account of one poor season does not make sense for someone mentally strong like Ashwin. The 2025 campaign was certainly not how the homecoming was supposed to go, but that is acceptable, compared to the way the homecoming is supposedly coming to an end.

Defensive bowlers are the most under-appreciated breed of players in the shortest format, given the urge to lean towards players who can make an instant impact rather than ones who can make the opposition bleed slowly. Ashwin's experience and ability to outfox the batters, keep things tight in the middle overs, and exploit match-ups, especially when conditions are in his favor, still make him a legitimate threat.

#2 Ashwin was not at his best in IPL 2025 because he was not used well, not because he is out of his depth

As mentioned above, Ashwin returned poor numbers in the 2025 campaign as CSK finished last in the points table. He was also dropped midway through the campaign, promoted in the batting order at times, as the franchise dug deep to find its right combination.

It is fair to say that the veteran spinner was not at his best, but a major contributing factor towards that lies in the manner in which he was used. Despite knowing that he was not able to make an impact in the powerplay, the team were rather stubborn in their approach, and persisted with the approach.

Ashwin was also hard done by the Chepauk surface, which continued to behave differently, maintaining the recent trend. During his first stint with CSK, which ended in 2015, the spinner had bagged 43 wickets at the venue at an average of 19.53, and an economy rate of 6.02.

However, the type of pitches at the venue, coupled with the change in the batters' approach, had made it quite difficult for him to operate on his home ground. In the 2025 season, he picked only two wickets in four home matches at an average of 52 and an economy rate of 8.67.

It did not take him long to prove that he was far from finished, as he had a statement Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 campaign for the Dindigul Dragons. He played a massive role in the franchise's run to the title, scoring 297 runs at an average of 29.70 and a strike rate of 153.88, and picking 13 wickets. He was the fifth-leading run-scorer and third-highest wicket-taker of the season.

Although there is a massive difference between the two leagues, his performance cannot be disregarded or discounted by any means.

#3 Ashwin would have been a vital cog during the transition phase

CSK shelled out big money for a 38-year-old Ashwin with the big picture in mind. The stage was set for the spinner to finish out his playing career, and maintain a vital role in the CSK academy, which will prove to be a huge factor in the coming years.

With the franchise forced to steer into transition in a non-negotiable fashion, his presence would have helped, as he is among the few players in the squad with the CSK DNA, despite his decade-long absence in between.

