3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer getting ruled out won't affect India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that Team India batter Shreyas Iyer will not take part in the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which starts on Wednesday (January 18).

The 28-year-old has sustained a back injury and will head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for further assessment. Iyer has been replaced in the squad by Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar.

A statement released by the BCCI on Tuesday (January 17) read:

"Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management."

The statement continued:

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer."

With 724 runs at an average of 55.7 across 15 ODI innings in 2022, Iyer has been a pivotal cog for India since last year.

BCCI @BCCI



Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.



More details here - #INDvNZ UPDATE - Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury.Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… UPDATE - Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… #INDvNZ https://t.co/JPZ9dzNiB6

While his presence will surely be missed by India in the ODIs against New Zealand, it shouldn't weaken the hosts to a large extent. On that note, let's discuss three reasons why Shreyas Iyer getting ruled out won't affect India.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav is likely to pounce on the much-awaited opportunity

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Inarguably the best T20 batter going around currently, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to replace Shreyas Iyer in the starting XI for India for the ODI series against the Kiwis.

While he has already established his dominance in the shortest format with aplomb, Suryakumar will eye the upcoming ODI series as a golden opportunity to certify himself as an ODI batter.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 3rd T20I hundred for Suryakumar Yadav from just 43 innings, this is his world in shorter format, the best in the business currently. 3rd T20I hundred for Suryakumar Yadav from just 43 innings, this is his world in shorter format, the best in the business currently. https://t.co/fO1kWE6kX6

Shreyas Iyer played all three ODIs against Sri Lanka at No. 4. While his inclusion was on the expected line due to his incredible run in the format, many fans believed that Suryakumar should also be given a chance to replicate his T20 form in the 50 overs as well.

Well, with Iyer not being available for the ODIs against New Zealand, his Mumbai counterpart in SKY can surely use the series to showcase his mettle and display what he has to offer in the format.

#2 The Indian top-order has been on-song lately

The Indian top-order shone terrifically well in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka

The kind of performances the Indian top-order batters have produced lately are nothing short of remarkable, which is another reason why Iyer's absence won't significantly hurt India.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were all in ominous touch in the recently concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0.

While Rohit did not notch up any huge scores apart from his 83 in the first ODI, his intent was spot-on in the series. He always looked to put pressure on the opposition bowlers alongside Gill, who was superlative throughout the series.

The Punjab lad ended the series with 207 runs at an average of 69, including his maiden ODI ton in India. His sumptuous drives and flicks were quite eye-pleasing, to say the least.

And then there was Virat Kohli, who asserted dominance throughout the series. The modern-day legend looked at his vintage best, scoring 283 runs at an immaculate average of 141.5, including 116 runs in Guwahati and a 166*-run knock in Trivandrum.

With all three Indian top-order batters in such threatening form, they are once again likely to grab all the limelight and make it easier for an inexperienced Indian middle-order for the ODIs against New Zealand.

#3 It allows India to experiment ahead of this year's ODI World Cup

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

With his consistent returns, Shreyas Iyer has virtually sealed his spot at No. 4 for the Men in Blue. However, with him not being available for the upcoming series, India will now have the luxury to experiment and try out some combinations.

Rajat Patidar, who has been named as the replacement for Iyer, could also be given a look-in, given that he was also a part of the squad for the ODI series in Bangladesh last December but did not get a game.

Apart from this, using Washington Sundar as a floater to extend the batting department could also be entertained, if needed. Sundar proved to be terrific with the bat and even bailed his side out of trouble a couple of times the last time India played against New Zealand in November 2022.

With the ODI World Cup on the horizon this year, Rohit Sharma will be tempted to use the ODI bilaterals to test his bench strength and prepare for the ultimate event later this year.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes