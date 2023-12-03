3 reasons why Suryakumar Yadav must be rested for the 5th India vs Australia T20I

In the opening clash of the five-match series against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav became India's 13th skipper in the T20I format. Since then, things have gone well for the experienced batter.

Suryakumar has overseen his first series triumph as skipper, with India currently holding an unassailable 3-1 lead with one game to come. He also claimed the Player of the Match award for a scintillating innings in the first T20I and has been in promising hitting form throughout.

Having had an enjoyable run so far, Suryakumar could use the final game of the series, to be played on Sunday, December 3, as an opportunity to take a breather. There are several factors that suggest that the best course of action is for the stand-in captain to consign himself to the bench in Bengaluru.

Here are three reasons why Suryakumar Yadav must be rested for the fifth T20I between India and Australia.

#3 The series is already in the bag

India have a 3-1 lead with one game to go

As mentioned earlier, India have already secured the five-match series against Australia. And with the visitors not being anywhere near full strength, the Men in Blue have virtually no reason to stick to their strongest XI.

Suryakumar is arguably India's most important T20I batter, but he can afford to sit the contest out as there is virtually nothing riding on it. In the past, India have often prioritized rather inconsequential bilateral series and been reluctant to make changes before securing the triumph.

Having already corrected that pattern with four changes in the last game, the team management will do well to continue in the same vein and take tough calls.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav's workload has been high lately

Suryakumar Yadav was part of India's 2023 World Cup squad

After Hardik Pandya suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the 2023 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav entered the playing XI. And while didn't have a great run with the bat in the tournament, he featured in all of the side's remaining games.

India had a hectic travel schedule for the World Cup, and Suryakumar would've understandably been exhausted both mentally and physically. However, as most of his teammates took some time off, he immediately embarked on the ongoing T20I assignment against Australia, that too as captain.

Suryakumar's workload has been high lately, and even though he isn't part of the ODI and Test squads for the South Africa tour, he could use a breather. The T20Is against the Proteas are less than a week away, and the batter needs to stay fresh for that.

#1 Spots could open up for players like Tilak Varma

India left Tilak Varma out of their team for the fourth T20I

As things currently stand, India have three middle-order batters on the bench - Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma. While Kishan has a long South Africa tour ahead of him and is unlikely to feature in the final T20I, Dube and Tilak would love to be part of the action.

The only way in which India can give all their middle-order batters the chance to impress is by dropping Suryakumar, who is occupying one of the spots. If SKY sits out, either Dube or Tilak could replace him. If the hosts want to think out of the box, even Washington Sundar could enter the XI, with Axar Patel potentially earning a promotion and getting to spend some time in the middle.

Shreyas Iyer is more than capable of leading the side, and Suryakumar being rested for the fifth T20I could meet multiple needs at once.

Poll : Should India rest Suryakumar Yadav for the last T20I? Yes No 2 votes