3 reasons why Virat Kohli retiring from Tests ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series would be the right move

Team India fans were in for an early surprise this morning (May 10) with Virat Kohli reportedly stating his wish to retire from Test cricket to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The news came only a few days after skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests through his Social Media handle.

Kohli has been arguably India's best Test batter over the past decade and is one of the 'Fab Four' of this generation, along with Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root. While the board has requested Kohli to reconsider his decision, India could be playing their upcoming Test series in England without their two batting stalwarts.

The 36-year-old has been part of India's last three Test tours of England, and his absence for the upcoming series could tilt the balance either way. Yet, should Kohli retire from Tests in the next few days, Indian fans needn't think all is lost.

Similar to all legendary cricketers of the past, there comes a proverbial expiration date for even the best, and time might be just right for the veteran batter to wave adieu to the red-ball format.

On that note, here are three reasons why Kohli's retirement ahead of the India-England series is the correct decision.

# 1 Extended dry spell

Virat Kohli has experienced a staggering fall in Test cricket [Credit: Getty]

Virat Kohli has treated fans with several purple patches across formats in his illustrious career. Yet, his last few years in Test cricket have been painfully poor.

Renowned for his ability to score centuries for fun, the 36-year-old has struggled to reach three figures in the long format since 2020. Kohli has scored only three centuries in his last 39 Tests in this period.

Furthermore, his recent Test form has been even worse, with a dismal average of 22.47 over his previous 10 outings. It includes several low scores in India's back-to-back series defeats against New Zealand at home and Australia down under.

The seasoned batter has averaged above 30 only once in a season over the last five years (2020 to 2024). While there is no denying Kohli's overall stature as a Test batter, there is only so long even the greatest of batters can continue without results.

Thus, Kohli can make the management's task free of difficult questions by stepping away from Test cricket himself.

# 2 Ideal time for a major overhaul of India's Test side

India could be entering the 'Post RoKo' era in the upcoming WTC cycle [Credit: Getty]

Team India experienced massive disappointment when they failed to qualify for the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final. They finished as runners-up on the previous two occasions in 2021 and 2023.

The next WTC cycle for India starts with the five-Test series in England, starting June 20. There may not be a better time for the side to start afresh by fielding youngsters with star potential.

Rohit's Test retirement will result in India walking out on the field next time in Tests with a new captain and opener. Kohli joining Rohit in making way for the next generation right at the start of the new WTC cycle would only help India's next leaders create an identity and playing style for the next two years.

India also has several newcomers waiting for sustained opportunities, and starting them in the XI right from the start of a new WTC cycle will only help maintain continuity.

# 3 Time may have run out to eradicate the 'how' of Virat Kohli's recent dismissals

Virat Kohli routinely gave slip-catching practice to fielders in the recent Australian tour [Credit: Getty]

Even a batter as accomplished as Virat Kohli can run into poor form at different stages in numerous ways. Kohli has endured stretches where he looked in pristine touch, only to lose focus or receive an unplayable delivery from the bowler.

While even those cannot be reasons for such an extended dry spell, he has enough credit in his bank based on past performances for a possible return to form in time. However, his recent form slump extends beyond these and possibly into a point of no return.

The Delhi-born batter got dismissed by almost identical deliveries, match in and match out, in India's most recent series in Australia. Kohli's entry to the crease inevitably meant the commentary of 'Edged and Taken' was soon to be heard as the Aussie pacers took turns nicking him outside off-stump.

Lest we forget, Kohli's fourth stump vulnerabilities began in England in 2014. With form and age not on his side like before, it is hard to see Kohli not facing dismissal modes in the upcoming England tour, considering his lack of red-ball cricket since Australia.

The champion batter may be past the phase of making drastic technical changes to his batting. Unfortunately, with that in mind, it is hard to see any other result in England other than 'Edged and Taken' reverberating.

