3 records that KL Rahul could break in IPL 2023 

There are not many players who come around to KL Rahul when it comes to consistency with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After all, the talented dasher has mustered 500 runs in every single IPL campaign in the last five years.

However, Rahul will be adamant about making his mark much further this year as his national spot for India has been in jeopardy following a lean patch with the bat. Rahul will lead a well-built Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team.

The IPL 2023 season will also offer him to break some of his individual records as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that KL Rahul could break in the high-octane IPL 2023.

#3 50 IPL matches as captain

Hardik Pandya - KL Rahul, old friends, new rivals [IPLT20]

Ever since playing his first IPL match as a captain for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2020, KL Rahul has led in three full IPL campaigns.

During these years, he has captained in a total of 42 games and has a win percent of 50% (20 wins, 20 losses and 2 ties).

Another eight matches in IPL 2023 will see him touch 50 matches as captain in the league, thus making him only the eighth Indian to achieve so.

#2 Joint-most IPL hundreds

KL Rahul has scored 6 T20 centuries [IPLT20]

KL Rahul didn't have a single IPL hundred until 2019. However, since then he has made a habit of notching up tons. After scoring two tons till 2021, he made a couple more in 2022, taking his tally to four IPL centuries.

Former IPL player and legend Chris Gayle has six IPL tons, which is the most by any player in the history of the tournament.

Cricket.com @weRcricket



He has been dismissed 10 times while playing pull shot, but he also averages 55.5 with a strike-rate of 276.1.



#KLRahul | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG KL Rahul's pull shot has brought him most runs in IPL since 2018.He has been dismissed 10 times while playing pull shot, but he also averages 55.5 with a strike-rate of 276.1. #IPL 2023 | #IPL KL Rahul's pull shot has brought him most runs in IPL since 2018.He has been dismissed 10 times while playing pull shot, but he also averages 55.5 with a strike-rate of 276.1.#KLRahul | #IPL2023 | #IPL | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG https://t.co/qLaDEi0OV5

This means Rahul needs two more centuries to equal Gayle's record. If the Karnataka batter has a really good season, he might even break this record at the end of the 16th IPL season.

#1 4000 IPL runs

KL Rahul is a consistent run-getter in the IPL [IPLT20]

Rahul's consistency with the bat is nothing less than phenomenal. The 30-year-old averages just over 48 and has a strike rate of 136.22 across 100 innings in the IPL.

In total, he has amassed 3,889 runs in his career so far. The destructive opener is just 111 runs shy of touching the 4000-run mark. If Rahul manages to reach the landmark in IPL 2023, he will become only the 11th Indian batter to complete 4000 IPL runs.

Poll : 0 votes