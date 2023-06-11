3 records that were reached during Day 4 of the ongoing WTC 2023 final between India and Australia

The fans witnessed a fantastic Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final on Saturday. India's score read 164/3 after 40 overs at stumps, in their pursuit of a massive target of 444.

It all comes down to the Day 5 of the summit clash, where they will still need 280 runs. Australia will fancy their chances of bagging the remaining seven wickets at the Kennington Oval, London, and becoming World Test Champions.

Day 4 started with Australia at 123/4 and leading by 296 runs. Despite losing Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green early on in the day, Australia managed to add 147 more runs before declaring their innings in the post-Lunch session.

India started their chase decently, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill adding 41 runs in just seven overs before the latter was caught by Cameron Green at gully off Scott Boland's bowling. While the catch did spark a bit of controversy, it really pinched India at the stroke of tea.

In the last session of the day, India progressed nicely with the partnership of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma. But both of them got out in a rather sloppy fashion. At 93/3, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane joined hands and made sure that India doesn't endure more hiccups. The two right-handers added 71 runs for the fourth wicket and are still going strong.

Day 4 of the WTC Final also saw some milestones being reached. Here are the top three records that were shattered during the course of the day.

#3 Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are now the first Indian pair to add 3000+ Test runs in partnership for 4th wicket

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli for India [BCCI]

Although the Indian top and middle order largely failed in the last few games, there was some resistance from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on Day 4.

The two players looked comfortable at the crease in the 19.2 overs they batted together on Saturday.

Kohli and Rahane added 71 runs for the fourth wicket, which interestingly made them the first-ever Indian duo to stitch 3000+ runs together for the fourth wicket in Tests.

The next best for India is the duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who added 2,695 runs together for the fourth wicket during their careers.

#2 Pat Cummins becomes the first pacer to bowl 1000+ overs in WTC history

Pat Cummins has been Australia's lead strike bowler

Australian captain Pat Cummins has led his side from the front with the ball over the years and has been a true workhorse. Even in the ongoing clash, he has taken the most wickets (4) for his team among all Aussie bowlers.

Cummins has, till now, bowled 29 overs in the game, thus taking his tally of overs to 1003.1 since the WTC began in 2019. As a result, the 30-year-old has become the first-ever fast bowler to dish out over 1,000 overs in WTC history.

Cummins bowled 555.3 overs in the WTC 2019-21 cycle and has so far bowled 447.4 overs in the ongoing 2021-23 cycle.

#1 Virat Kohli has now completed 5,000 international runs against Australia

Picture perfect drive by Virat Kohli vs Australia [BCCI]

Australia have been Virat Kohli's favourite opponents. The modern-day master has dominated the Aussie attack over the years and has done well against them in all three formats.

On Saturday, Kohli completed 5,000 international runs against Australia by glancing Nathan Lyon for a boundary behind fine leg.

Incredibly, he is now only the second cricketer ever to amass over 5,000 international runs against Australia in history. Only Sachin Tendulkar (6,707) scored more runs against Australia than Kohli.

Prior to the WTC final, Kohli was in ominous form and is currently looking well composed at 44* as well. He is the key if India is to have any chance of pulling off a miracle on Sunday.

