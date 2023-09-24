3 records that Shubman Gill broke during his knock of 104 vs Australia in the 2nd ODI 

Continuing his surreal white-ball form, Shubman Gill scored a dazzling century in the ongoing second ODI between India and Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

After being put to bat first, Gill lost his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad in the fourth over. Shreyas Iyer joined forces with Gill, who both sent the Australian bowling attack on a leather hunt.

While Iyer (105) made a blazing start, Gill took his time to settle in. However, once his eyes were set, the young batting sensation went hammer and tongs.

Shubman Gill cashed in on the terrific batting conditions in Indore and stamped his authority on the Aussie bowlers. The talented opener first placed his shots to perfection in the powerplay before taking on the visiting spinners after the 10-over mark.

From scoring just three runs off his first 12 balls, Gill made 73 runs off only 55 balls. While he played cautiously in his 90s, the right-handed batter completed his wonderful century in 92 balls.

En route to his knock, Gill tumbled a slew of records. Here is a compilation of three such records that Shubman Gill broke during his 104-run knock vs Australia on Sunday.

#3 Highest ODI partnership for India against Australia at home

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill piled up 200 runs together [Getty Images]

It was a wholesome sight for the Indian fans who saw Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, the present and future of the Indian team, dominate the way they did.

The two right-handers put on a masterful display and tormented the Australian bowling attack. They didn't shy away from lofting over the infield and were quick to judge the lengths of the Aussie bowlers.

Together, Gill and Iyer put on 200 runs in only 151 balls for the second wicket. Their 200-run stand is now the highest partnership (for any wicket) for Team India in the ODIs against Australia at home.

Previously, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman held the record when the two batting legends added 199 runs for the second wicket against Australia in an ODI in 2001. Interestingly, that game was also played in Indore.

#2 Fastest Indian to hit 6 ODI centuries

Shubman Gill raising his bat after a ton [Getty Images]

Dubbed the 'Prince of Indian Cricket', Shubman Gill has become a vital cog in India's wheel, especially for the 50-over cricket.

His elegance and class lay the perfect platform for the side. Moreover, his consistency has led him to hit six ODI centuries in only 35 ODIs.

After his sixth ODI ton on Sunday, Gill became the fastest Indian player ever to complete six centuries in the format. He surpassed Shikhar Dhawan on the list, who took 46 innings to complete the milestone.

#1 Shubman Gill now has most runs after first 35 ODI innings

Gill has made a superb start to his ODI career [Getty Images]

It was only 13 months ago when Gill was given a consistent run at the top of the order in ODIs. However, since then, the 24-year-old has played several match-winning innings for India and has proved why he is considered a generational talent.

His hunger for scoring runs constantly has also become the reason that Gill has now made the most runs after playing his first 35 innings in ODI history.

Across his 35 ODI innings, Gill has amassed 1,917 runs at an immaculate average of 66.10. He has overtaken South Africa's Hashim Amla on the list. Amla, who himself had a scintillating ODI career, scored 1,844 runs in his first 35 ODI innings.