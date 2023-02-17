3 records that Cheteshwar Pujara can break in his 100th Test vs Australia in Delhi 

Senior Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara will enjoy a momentous occasion in his cricket career when he receives his 100th Test cap against Australia on February 17. The second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 17.

Pujara missed out in the first Test in Nagpur, where he registered only seven runs off 14 deliveries. The right-hander was holed out at short-leg while sweeping an innocuous ball off Todd Murphy.

Pujara, however, will look to make his 100th Test outing a memorable one and help India gain the upper hand against the Aussies.

The upcoming marquee Test for Pujara offers a chance to break multiple individual records as well. Let's take a look at three of those.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara can become only the fourth Indian to amass 2000 Test runs against Australia

Australia v India - 3rd Test: Day 2

Over the years, Pujara has been a cornerstone of India's success against the Aussies and has come up with multiple clutch knocks both home and away.

In fact, Australia have been his favorite opponents, having amassed a total of 1900 runs at an average of 52.7 in 21 matches (his most against any Test team).

Pujara is just 100 runs shy of reaching 2000 runs against the Aussies and will become only the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid to achieve the landmark.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara can become the batter with most runs against a particular bowler in Tests (since 2000)

Cricket.com @weRcricket



It's second most by a batter against a bowler in Tests since 2000.



#CheteshwarPujara | #BGT | #INDvAUS | #Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 521 runs against Nathan Lyon It's second most by a batter against a bowler in Tests since 2000. Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 521 runs against Nathan Lyon. It's second most by a batter against a bowler in Tests since 2000. 🔥#CheteshwarPujara | #BGT | #INDvAUS | #Cricket https://t.co/wSJfl5zuLq

The battle between Cheteshwar Pujara and Nathan Lyon has been a fascinating one for spectators.

While the two didn't face each other in the Nagpur Test, they have gone head-to-head in 28 Test innings, where Pujara has hammered 521 runs (his most against any bowler) at an average of 52.

Lyon, meanwhile, has come out on top on ten occasions as well. No bowler has dismissed Pujara more times than the wily off-spinner.

However, it's interesting to note that if Pujara scores 11 more runs against Lyon in the upcoming match, the right-hander will become the batter with the most runs against a particular bowler in Tests (since 2000).

The current record is held by Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 531 runs off Saeed Ajmal's bowling at an average of 132.8 during his career.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara can become the Indian with the best individual score in his 100th Test

CricTracker @Cricketracker



#CheteshwarPujara #TestCricket #INDvsAUS Cheteshwar Pujara will become the 13th Indian player to feature in 100 Test matches for India Cheteshwar Pujara will become the 13th Indian player to feature in 100 Test matches for India 👏#CheteshwarPujara #TestCricket #INDvsAUS https://t.co/cfiBbJRrFP

On Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara is set to become only the 13th Indian to feature in 100 Test matches.

Notably, the Gujarat-born lad will have a golden chance to make the headline match memorable by becoming the Indian with the best individual score in his hundredth Test encounter.

The record is currently held by former legend VVS Laxman, who scored 64 during his 100th Test. The particular match, incidentally, was against Australia, played in November 2008.

If Cheteshwar Pujara scores 65 runs or more in an innings in Delhi, he will shatter the record for India.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes