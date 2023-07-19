3 Saud Shakeel knocks which prove that he is one for the future

Since making his Test debut against England in December 2022, Pakistani middle-order batter, Saud Shakeel has been on fire in the longest format of the game. In six Tests so far, he has scored 788 runs at a phenomenal average of 98.50, including two centuries, one of which he converted into a double-ton.

Pakistan seem to have found a batter who, along with his skills, has the temperament to thrive in the toughest form of the game. He made it to the Test setup on the back of a lot of success in first-class cricket and has carried that form to the highest level.

In his short career, Saud Shakeel has already played some wonderful knocks which highlight his potential. Pakistan have been on the hunt for a solid batter for a while now and it seems that they have hit the jackpot with Shakeel. On that note, here's a look at three of his knocks prove that he has a bright future ahead of him:

#1 208* vs Sri Lanka (Galle, 2023)

In the ongoing Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Saud Shakeel produced his best innings in the longest format. Sri Lanka made 312 in the first innings and the visitors found themselves at 67/3 when Shakeel arrived at the crease.

It was a tricky position and Sri Lanka were ahead in the game. Pakistan lost another two wickets in quick succession, including that of skipper Babar Azam, and were reduced to 101/5.

Shakeel stepped up for his side as he smashed an unbeaten 208 off 361 deliveries to take Pakistan to a score of 461. He shared crucial partnerships with Agha Salman, Nauman Ali and Naseem Shah in the process. At the end of Day 3, Pakistan are now in a brilliant position with a lead of 135 runs, thanks to Shakeel's heroics.

#2 125* vs New Zealand (Karachi, 2023)

In a Test match against New Zealand in January 2023, Shakeel scored his maiden century in international cricket. The Kiwis scored 449 in the first innings and Pakistan's score was 99/3 when Shakeel came out to bat.

He produced a brilliant knock of 125*, which helped Pakistan reach 408 runs. His knock included 17 boundaries as he was involved in key partnerships with Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Agha Salman.

In the second innings too, he batted really well as he consumed 146 deliveries for his 32 runs. Pakistan came within touching distance of a win, but the match ended in a draw as bad light had the final say.

#3 94 vs England (Multan, 2022)

This was Saud Shakeel's second Test match, having played his first against the same opponent in Rawalpindi a week earlier. He didn't take time to settle in as he scored a half-century on debut, scoring 76 in the second innings of the first Test of the series.

In his second Test in Multan, Shakeel displayed immense grit and determination as he scored 94 in a run chase of 355 runs. His innings featured eight boundaries and he shared vital stands with the likes of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nawaz. Pakistan eventually fell short by 26 runs, but Shakeel's temperament and class stood out.