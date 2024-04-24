3 similarities between LSG's win vs CSK in 2022 and 2024

An incredible century from Marcus Stoinis silenced the Chepauk crowd as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the second time in the 17th edition of the IPL. Having come in at No 3, Stoinis batted through the innings and remained unbeaten on 124 off 63 deliveries.

With 17 required off the final over, Stoinis smashed a six and three fours to take his side over the finish line with three deliveries to spare. CSK looked in control for the majority of the run chase. With 74 runs needed off the last five overs, it was the pair of Nicholas Pooran and Stoinis who turned it around with some blistering strokeplay.

It was Deepak Hooda who also made a vital contribution towards the end scoring an unbeaten six-ball 17 to take the game deep. Stoinis took Mustafizur to the cleaners in the final over thus registering the highest-ever run chase at Chepauk.

Earlier in the day, it was a majestic century and a whirlwind knock from Shivam Dube, which propelled CSK to a more than competitive score of 210. With the win, LSG moved up to the fourth spot in the points table while CSK went down to the fifth position.

Lucknow have a strong record against the Yellow Army, having won three out of their five matches so far. The win back in 2022 is eerily similar to the win last night. Having said that, let us have a look at three similarities between the win in 2022 and in 2024.

#1 Lucknow were chasing the exact score on both occasions

Expand Tweet

Back in 2022, it was the first time the newly formed franchise was up against arguably the greatest T20 franchise in the history of the game. One of the striking similarities between the game in 2022 and the one that was played at Chepauk last night was the score Chennai posted after batting first.

On that occasion, the Yellow Army posted an identical 210, which didn't prove to be enough. On the back of useful contributions from Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube, CSK posted a more than competitive score but the LSG batters proved to be too good in the end.

The foundation was laid by the opening duo of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock who stitched together a 99-run stand. Both openers departed at a crucial stage of the game but it was the knock of Evin Lewis that proved to be the game-changer. He scored a 23-ball 55, while Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 19 off nine deliveries to take their side home.

#2 Both were highest-run chases on the respective grounds

Back in 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants were making their debut in the competition, and facing Chennai was always going to be a challenge for any new franchise. The match was played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and Lucknow chased down the target of 211 in the final over.

It was the highest run chase at the venue much like what LSG did at the Chepauk last night. Chasing more than 200 is a big challenge against a team like CSK but doing it time and again shows the depth of LSG's batting line-up and their affinity towards the CSK bowlers.

#3 LSG chased down the score with three deliveries to spare

Expand Tweet

On both occasions, Lucknow chased down the stiff target with three deliveries to spare. Back in 2022, it was the penultimate over, bowled by Shivam Dube, which swung the pendulum towards LSG. Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni took him to the cleaners and smashed him for 25 runs.

Mukesh Choudhary didn't have much to defend in the final over and it was Badoni who took a single off the third delivery of the final over to take his side home.

Meanwhile, the scenario was almost the same last night. They required 32 off the last two overs and the onus was on Stoinis and Deepak Hooda. Matheesha Pathirana conceded 15 runs in the penultimate over leaving Mustafizur Rahman with 17 runs to defend in the final over.

He started with a slot delivery, which was dispatched over the fence and there was no way back for Fizz. He also conceded a no-ball as LSG chased it down with three deliveries to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback