3 Stuart Broad tweets that caused a furore on social media

Stuart Broad is one of the most successful fast bowlers in Test cricket history. The former England captain has made a name for himself with his top-quality performances in international cricket.

Stuart is a second-generational cricketer. His father Chris Broad also turned up for England at the international level. Speaking of Stuart's career, the right-arm fast bowler has scalped 588 wickets in 163 Test matches. He also took 178 ODI wickets and 65 scalps in 56 T20Is.

Broad is not just a good fast bowler, but he has also contributed his bit with the willow for the England cricket team. In a Test against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010, Broad played an incredible innings of 169 runs after coming out to bat at number nine.

Thanks to his brilliant performances on the field, Stuart Broad has a massive fan following on social media. However, a few tweets posted by the fast bowler have irked fans in the past. In this listicle, we will look at three such tweets.

#1 Stuart Broad angers Pakistan fans with a tweet about Saeed Ajmal's action

Saeed Ajmal was the backbone of Pakistan's spin-bowling attack for quite some time. He even came to play county cricket in England, but his bowling action often came under the scanner.

When Ajmal bagged a seven-wicket haul in a county match during the 2014 season, former England captain Michael Vaughan praised him. Replying to Vaughan, Broad guessed if the photo was real or not because of Ajmal's bowling action.

Stuart Broad @StuartBroad8 @MichaelVaughan : 7 for 19 for Saeed Ajmal this week....!!! http://t.co/JWW9XpuvrN”|> This has to be a fake photo?! “@MichaelVaughan: 7 for 19 for Saeed Ajmal this week....!!! http://t.co/JWW9XpuvrN”|> This has to be a fake photo?!

Broad felt that even though Ajmal had passed the ICC test, the off-spinner varied his action and flexed his arm more when aiming to take wickets.

"Bowlers can bowl very differently in a lab while being tested compared to needing wickets in the middle," Broad added.

Stuart Broad @StuartBroad8 @Orman1986 @MichaelVaughan Bowlers can bowl very differently in a lab while being tested compared to needing wickets in the middle @Orman1986 @MichaelVaughan Bowlers can bowl very differently in a lab while being tested compared to needing wickets in the middle

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan cricket fans were not happy with Broad's tweet. According to ESPNCricinfo, PCB and Saeed Ajmal complained about Broad's tweet and the fast bowler was even reminded of his responsibilities on social media.

#2 Stuart Broad's tweet annoys tennis fans

Tennis is one of the most-followed sports in the United Kingdom. It is home to the prestigious Wimbledon Championships. Scotland tennis star Andy Murray brought a lot of pride to the UK by performing well in tennis.

Stuart Broad annoyed tennis fans by writing in a now-deleted tweet that he did not really follow tennis, but he praised his wife's beauty.

"Don't really follow tennis, but well done Andy Murray on the quality of your Mrs.," Broad wrote in July 2013.

Sarah @sarahvanpelt #teamadidas Really??? RT @StuartBroad8 : Don't really follow tennis, but well done Andy Murray on the quality of your Mrs. #punching Really??? RT @StuartBroad8: Don't really follow tennis, but well done Andy Murray on the quality of your Mrs. #punching #teamadidas

#3 Stuart Broad's views on run-out at non-striker end irks fans

Run-out at non-striker's end, formerly known as Mankad dismissal in cricket, has always sparked a debate on social media. While the dismissal is legal in the rule books, some fans feel that it is against the Spirit of Cricket.

When the MCC announced about destigmatizing this form of dismissal, Broad was among the first to comment about it on Twitter.

"So the Mankad is no longer unfair & is now a legitimate dismissal. Hasn’t it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective? I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it, as IMO, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill," Broad wrote.

Stuart Broad @StuartBroad8



Hasn’t it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective?



I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it, as IMO, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill. Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket A new set of laws announced by the MCC A new set of laws announced by the MCC 📝 So the Mankad is no longer unfair & is now a legitimate dismissal.Hasn’t it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective?I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it, as IMO, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill. twitter.com/SkyCricket/sta… So the Mankad is no longer unfair & is now a legitimate dismissal. Hasn’t it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective? I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it, as IMO, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill. twitter.com/SkyCricket/sta…

Broad's opinion that run-out at non-striker's end requires zero skill angered cricket fans. Some of them even reminded him about how he did not walk back to the pavilion after nicking a delivery in The Ashes 2013.

Poll : 0 votes