3 times a change of ball created controversy ft. ENG vs SL 2024

Amidst the numerous innovations in the sport of cricket, the Test format remains sacred among players, experts, and fans to the point where even the slightest tinkering of regulations leads to a firm pushback. Yet, with evolving times, even traditional red-ball cricket has witnessed its fair share of changes as it strives to captivate younger audiences.

The Pink Ball Day-Night Test is one such change, and other modifications like having a World Test Championship have helped the longest format in the broader sense. However, the one grey area in Test cricket remains the lack of a precedent for ball changes apart from the customary new-ball availability after 80 overs.

The decision remains solely with the on-field umpires as to when a ball can or cannot be changed upon the fielding captain's request, usually due to the existing ball going out of shape. Yet, quite often, the losing side points to how ball changes at critical junctures of the Test have turned the tide in their opposition's favor.

Without further delay, let us deep dive into three instances where a ball change created controversy in a Test match.

#1 England vs Sri Lanka, 2024

England v Sri Lanka - 1st Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

The most recent occurrence of the ball change controversy was the recently concluded first Test of the ongoing England-Sri Lanka series.

After restricting Sri Lanka to 236 in their first innings, England posted 358 to take a 122-run lead. However, the controversial moment came in the Sri Lankan second innings when the ball was changed at the start of the 42nd over.

From a precarious 1/2, the Lankans fought valiantly to reach 146/4 with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis well-set and on an unbeaten 51-run partnership. But the umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel agreed to England's ball-change request.

The move paid rich dividends as the hosts immidiately created two chances they shelled before Mathews, who was on 59 when the ball was changed, fell on 65.

Speaking to Sky Sports before play on Day 4, Mathews was critical of the ball change and felt it tilted the momentum in England's favor.

"It looked like they were running out of plans but unfortunately the ball was changed. We were told they didn't have old enough balls to replace. It changed the entire momentum of the game. You work so hard to get rid of that shine, and we did that. Once the ball was changed, it was a whole different game," he said.

Sri Lanka continued to fight hard after Mathews' dismissal to post 326, setting England a competitive target of 205.

However, the hosts completed the run-chase with the loss of only five wickets at the fag end on Day 4 to take a 1-0 series lead.

#2 England vs Australia, 2023

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

The 2023 Ashes series in England was full of drama with thrilling finishes in the first three Tests and the Jonny Bairstow-Alex Carey controversy at Lords's, among others.

However, the closely-contested series saw its final controversial moment in the finale at the Oval when a ball change saw England pull off a sensational victory from the jaws of defeat.

A sea-saw first innings saw Australia capture a lead of 12 runs before the hosts posted a massive 395 in their second essay with the bat. Chasing an improbable 384 for a 3-1 series win, the Aussies began in style, racing to 126/0.

However, opener Usman Khawaja was struck on the helmet by speedster Mark Wood, resulting in a concussion test. While that was happening, the umpires changed the ball upon checking.

And on cue, the new ball started doing tricks as Australia lost their next three wickets for 43 runs to fall to 169/3. They eventually lost the game by 49 runs as England avoided a series defeat with a 2-2 finishing scoreline.

Following the game, Khawaja expressed his displeasure at the ball changes by saying:

"We started off really well. The big thing was that ball. As soon as they changed that ball, the first over they changed that ball I knew straightaway this ball is very different. I went straight up to Kumar and said 'how old is this ball you've given them because it feels like it's about eight overs old.' You could see the writing on both sides and it hit my bat so hard."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also had strong words on Sky Sports about the ball change, saying:

"The biggest concern I have is the big discrepancy in the condition of the ball that was chosen to replace the one [that had gone out of shape]. There's no way in the world you can even look at those two balls there and say in any way are they comparable. I just cannot fathom how two international umpires that have done that a lot of times before can get that so wrong. That is a huge moment in this game, potentially a huge moment in the Test match, and something I think actually has to be investigated."

The defeat meant Australia's wait for an outright Test series win since 2001 had to wait.

#3 India vs Australia, 2023

Ashwin's bowling tapered off after the ball change in the Indore Test [Credit: Getty]

India-Australia Tests are never short of controversy and the 2023 series in India was no different. After India won the first two Tests on turning wickets, the Aussies displayed their fighting qualities in the third Test at Indore.

They bowled India out for paltry totals of 109 and 163 and scored 197 in their first innings to set themselves an achievable target of 76 to reduce the series deficit to 1-2.

However, the legendary Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ensured the chase would be anything but simple. Australia were at 13/1 in 10 overs when the umpires changed the ball for failing the ring gauge test.

The change was just what the doctored order for the visitors as they smashed 43 runs off the next five overs against the two Indian spinners to convert the result into a mere formality.

Former Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik felt the ball change made a massive difference to the India spinners' impact and said on Cricbuzz:

"Ashwin bowled really well in the first 10 overs, kept good length, but the moment they changed that ball, they were not happy with the ball, probably the stitches had given a little way near the leather. The changed ball made a lot of difference. It was not as hard as they expected. Probably, it didn’t have the bite the ball could have had if it was harder. From then on things just turned completely Australia’s way."

Australia completed the run-chase in the 19th over while losing only the lone wicket.

