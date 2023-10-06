3 times defending champions got thrashed in the first match of a World Cup 

Every participating team aspires to clinch the World Cup title, as it is the ultimate glory in cricket. Across its 12 editions in history, as many as six different countries have been successful in lifting the prestigious silverware, with Australia winning it the most times (5).

Winning a World Cup title makes a side bask in glory and etches them in the history books. However, it also raises their expectations to defend their championship in the next edition.

Only two teams, the West Indies (in 1979) and Australia (in 2003 and 2007), have been able to defend their titles successfully.

Interestingly, on some occasions, defending champions have even gone on to lose their first match of an ODI World Cup.

As many as five teams have endured defeats in their opening games of a World Cup campaign, where they started the edition as reigning champions.

One such example was recently witnessed when New Zealand hammered England by nine wickets in the maiden match of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

On that note, here's a list of three instances when defending champions got thrashed in the first match of a World Cup.

#1 New Zealand beat England by 9 wickets in Match 1 of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra eased past England's total [Getty Images]

The recently concluded opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup saw New Zealand bulldoze England by nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

England, who beat the same Kiwi unit at the 2019 ODI World Cup final at Lord's, were completely quashed in their first match of the ongoing edition.

Bowling first despite a scorching heat, the New Zealand bowlers did a fantastic job in restricting England to 282/9. Matt Henry, in particular, was brilliant as he took three big wickets 48 runs.

In the second innings, England got Will Young out in the second over, and thought to cause more damage to the New Zealand batting line-up. However, little did the English team know what was coming their way.

The pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra demolished the opposition and sticthed up an unbeaten stand of 273 runs to rout England. Both Conway and Ravindra batted magnificently and showcased their class.

While Conway became the highest individual run-getter in a run-chase in ODI World Cup with his 152*, Ravindra became the youngest player (23 years old) to hit a century in ODI World Cup for New Zealand during his knock of 123*.

#2 England beat 1996 champions Sri Lanka in the first match of the 1999 World Cup

Sri Lanka completed a fairy tale by clinching the 1996 ODI World Cup title. They beat Australia in the summit clash by seven wickets in Lahore.

However, in their very first game as defending champions in 1999, the Lankan side endured a humbling defeat against England at the Lord's, London.

Under some helpful conditions of swing bowling, Sri Lanka were asked to bat first. They began their innings cautiously, scoring 42/0 in the first 10 overs.

However, much to their dismay, Sri Lanka lost five of their wickets in only the next 7.5 overs. Left-arm pacer Allan Mullaly wreaked havoc as he rattled the top-order with a resounding 4/37.

Romesh Kaluwitharana, with his 66-ball 57, led the revival of sorts, but Sri Lanka only managed to pile up 204/10 in 48.4 overs.

England began their chase with tenacity as Nasser Hussain and Alec Stewart put up a 50-run opening stand. While Hussain was stumped off Muttiah Muralitharan for 14, Stewart joined forces with Graeme Hick and the duo stitched up a 125-run stand for the second wicket.

Stewart and Hick batted magnificently as the two recorded scores of 88 and 73*, respectively. England went on the win the game comfortably with eight wickets and 19 balls in hand.

#3 New Zealand beat 1987 champions Australia in the first match of the 1992 World Cup

Martin Crowe scored a splendid century for New Zealand vs AUS [Getty Images]

One of the most enjoyable days in New Zealand's cricketing history happened when the Kiwi unit stunned defending champions and their arch-rivals Australia in the opening match of the 1992 ODI World Cup.

In front of a jam packed crowd at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand opted to bat first. However, they didn't enjoy a great start losing three wickets with only 53 runs on the board.

However, their influential skipper, Martin Crowe, led from the front and dished out a magnificent performance. Crowe, who was battling a knee injury, scored a splendid century and marked a perfect recovery for New Zealand.

Crowe's 118-run partnership with Ken Rutherford (57) put the Australian unit on backfoot as New Zealand posted up a decent first-innings total of 248/6.

Next came Crowe's gambit with the ball as he made a revolutionary call by handing the ball to off-spinner Dipak Patel to bowl the first over the innings. Patel leaked only 19 runs off his first seven overs.

Opener David Boon proved to be the only fruitful batter for Australia, as he made a valiant century while his partners left a lot to be desired.

Gavin Larsen was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he bagged three wickets. Three run-out dismissals also didn't help Australia, as they were folded out for 211 runs in 48.1 overs.