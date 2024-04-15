3 times MS Dhoni hit 3 sixes in final over of an IPL innings ft. 2024 vs MI

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been a legendary figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Under Dhoni's leadership from 2008 to 2023, the Super Kings lifted five IPL titles and qualified for the playoffs for 12 out of 14 times. He has over 5,000 IPL runs in 256 appearances, with 24 fifties.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the 42-year-old passed the captaincy baton to top-order batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Although, he has been playing the role of a finisher and keeper, Dhoni's sharp mind has helped Gaikwad take better decisions in crunch moments.

On that note, let's take a look at the three times when MS Dhoni hit three sixes in the final over of an IPL game.

#1 MS Dhoni slammed 84* off 48 vs RCB, IPL 2019

In Match 39 of IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings met Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, the Challengers posted a strong total of 161, with Parthiv Patel scoring 53 off 37 balls.

In reply, the Super Kings were reduced to 28/4, and then arrived Dhoni. The charismatic batter assessed the conditions well and steered the team in the right direction. He stitched a 55-run stand with Ambati Rayudu, and then it was a single-handed affair.

With 26 runs required off the last over, Umesh Yadav was handed the ball. The first delivery went for a four in the square-leg region, followed by two sensational sixes to stun RCB. With 10 needed off 3, he took a double and hit another maximum, before Shardul Thakur was run-out on the last delivery. As a result, the hosts secured a thrilling one-run victory.

#2 29* off 17 vs RR, IPL 2020

The Match 4 of IPL 2020 saw the Super Kings clash with Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah. Courtesy of Steve Smith (69) and Sanju Samson (74), the Royals posted a mammoth score of 216 on the board.

In reply, Faf du Plessis (72) led the charge for CSK and kept the team in the hunt. With 37 runs required from the last over, Dhoni (29* off 17) made good use of bad balls and smashed Tom Curran for three sixes on the trot. As a result, he lessened the losing deficit to 16 runs.

#3 20* off 4 vs MI, IPL 2024

MS Dhoni stole the limelight on Sunday (April 14) against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batting first, Chennai were off to a strong start, as Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66) were impressive with their positive intent. In the end, fans were in awe of Dhoni's ball-striking abilities, as he smacked three consecutive sixes and took a double to help CSK finish on 206.

In response, Mumbai fell short by 20 runs, with Rohit Sharma (105*) hitting a century.