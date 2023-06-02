MS Dhoni struggled with a knee injury throughout the IPL 2023 and decided to undergo surgery just two days after lifting a fifth trophy for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The pain is believed to have occurred due to rigorous training for the IPL, and it flared up as the tournament progressed. Despite this, he kept playing and led his team to glory.

Earlier, CSK coach Stephen Fleming dropped the bombshell in the middle of the season, saying that Dhoni was nursing a serious knee injury. Also, a video of the legendary player strapping his knee before going to bat went viral, which worried his fans.

Dhoni had to undergo surgery at the famed Kokilaben Dhuribhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, June 1. The injury was first reported in 2020, but the 41-year-old continued to take part in the IPL every year.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the news of Dhoni's surgery, saying:

“Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He is doing fine, and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have the details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things.”

Considering the former India captain's age, one can expect that it may take more time than usual for him to recover. However, Dhoni has suggested that he might play in the next season of the IPL, which will be a "gift" from him to the fans.

Dhoni has been one of the fittest cricketers of his generation and has rarely missed matches due to injuries in his entire career. But at the end of the day, he is a human and there were a few times when he missed out on matches, which we will recall in this article.

3 times, MS Dhoni was ruled out of action with an injury

MS Dhoni during practice

#3 2013 Tri-Series in West Indies

It was during the ODI tri-series in the West Indies that then India captain MS Dhoni pulled his right hamstring while batting in Kingston, Jamaica. He was struggling while running between the wickets and didn't take part in the game in the second inning.

Dhoni's injury meant an opportunity for Dinesh Karthik to play as a wicketkeeper-batsman, with Ambati Rayudu being announced as the replacement for the icon.

#2 2009-10 Chittagong and Napier Tests

MS Dhoni was ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2010 because of a back strain. Virender Sehwag, his deputy, led India in the match, with Dinesh Karthik replacing the wicketkeeper.

Dhoni suffered a stiff spasm in his back during a morning practice session and sent Sehwag for the captain's pre-match press conference. It was not the first time that the Ranchi-born player had to sit out a match due to his recurring back issues.

In 2009, he suffered a back spasm during India's tour of New Zealand and, as a result, missed out on the second Test in Napier. Sehwag led the side and the match ended in a draw.

#1 IPL 2010

A Shane Bond delivery hit MS Dhoni's elbow in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, which ruled the wicket-keeper batsman out for 10 days in the IPL 2010.

He underwent an x-ray, which dismissed the fear of a major injury to the CSK skipper. Suresh Raina led the side in his absence. Despite the injury, Dhoni traveled with the team to not only monitor and guide the players but also to complete his rehabilitation process during this period.

Poll : 0 votes