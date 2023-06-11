3 times Rohit Sharma threw away a good start in a Test innings

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was batting as well as he ever has in the second innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia, only to play a poorly executed shot and throw it away at The Oval in London.

The opener was in very fluent touch before Nathan Lyon was introduced into the attack. Operating from around the wicket, the off-spinner sent down an arm ball at the stumps which Rohit decided to sweep. With the ball not turning, it went straight on to trap him plumb in front for a 60-ball 43.

His shot selection came for a lot of criticism given that India were on a leather hunt, chasing 444 to clinch their maiden WTC mace. While the presence of Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli offers hope, a big knock from the skipper would have strengthened their foothold on a big chase.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Rohit Sharma goes for the sweep and he misses is. He departs for 43



Nathan Lyon strikes in his first over.



92/2



#WTC23 #CricketTwitter #AUSvIND

This isn't the first time that Rohit has thrown away a good start in a Test innings though. If anything, it has unfortunately come to become a regular feature of his career over time, despite all the runs that he has made.

Here's a look back at three other instances where he squandered a solid start in a Test.

#1 3rd Test vs England in Southampton, 2014

Rohit Sharma (R) was understandably dejected after throwing it away against England in Southampton in 2014.

Rohit's career in whites got off to a terrific start with centuries in his first two innings back home against the West Indies in 2013.

Having struggled against the moving ball in South Africa and failed to leave a mark in New Zealand too, he was dropped for the first two Tests in England in 2014.

With India choosing to go for an extra batter, he replaced Stuart Binny in the playing XI for the third Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Walking in at 136/4 at the fall of Kohli's wicket, Rohit forged a fluent 74-run partnership with Rahane in the second session of Day 3, with the visitors in pursuit of England's mammoth 569/7.

He got his eye in and looked set for a big knock, only to throw it away. Rohit couldn't resist stepping out to Moeen Ali and he chipped a sitter down the throat of Stuart Broad at mid-off just at the stroke of Tea.

He perished for a promising 28 which should have been a lot more. India went down by a massive 266 runs as England leveled the series before going on to win it 3-1.

#2 1st Test vs Australia in Adelaide, 2014

Rohit started positively in Adelaide but his dismissal turned out to be a soft one.

With MS Dhoni injured for the first of four Tests in Australia, Kohli made his captaincy bow at the Adelaide Oval.

The Indian bowlers were subjected to a hammering as Australia declared on 517/7, but their batters responded with a collective effort to try and attain first innings parity.

Kohli's 115, along with half-centuries from Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rahane put them right on track on a good batting surface. Rohit, batting at No. 6, put on 74 for the fifth wicket with Kohli and then 32 with a solid-looking Wriddhiman Saha.

It was on Rohit to carry the innings forward but that's when he departed against the run of play, chipping a Nathan Lyon delivery straight back to the bowler. It was a very tame end to what could have been a substantial knock as he departed for 43.

Despite India threatening to chase down 364 on the last day, they lost in a heartbreaking fashion by 48 runs.

#3 3rd Test vs England in Leeds, 2021

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Consecutive wickets for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and Craig Overton as both Rohit Sharma (19) and Mohammad Shami (🦆) depart



67/7



#ENGvIND

Akin to his white-ball redemption, Rohit found a new lease of life in Tests as an opener. When India entered the third Test against Leeds in England in 2021 with a 1-0 lead under their belt, the Mumbai batter had established himself as an extremely reliable option up top.

The match turned out to be a shocker for the visitors though as they failed to have an answer to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson hooping the ball around. Wickets fell like ninepins and the innings went nowhere on the opening day after India opted to bat first.

Rohit was the one batter who seemed assured in the middle, having batted more than 100 deliveries and dug in deep. Alas, it came apart when he mistimed a short one from Craig Overton into the hands of Robinson at mid-on as all his hard work came to a screeching halt.

India were bundled out for a paltry 78 and despite turning in a better show the second time out, it was too late as they succumbed by an innings.

Can India still pull off a miracle on the final day of the WTC final against Australia? Have your say in the comments section below!

