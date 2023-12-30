3 young bowlers who grabbed the limelight in 2023

The year 2023 saw several brilliant bowling performances in international cricket. Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the leading wicket-taker in Tests in the year, claiming 47 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 24.95 with two five-wicket hauls and four four-fers.

Aussie Test skipper Pat Cummins features second on the list with 42 scalps in 11 matches at an average of 27.50, which includes three five-fors. Seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completes the top three. He claimed 41 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 17.02 with four five-wicket hauls.

If we look at ODIs, India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav finished as the leading wicket-taker in 2023. He picked up 49 scalps in 30 matches at an average of 20.48 with two four-fers and one five-fer.

Two other Indians feature in the top three. Mohammed Siraj claimed 44 wickets in 25 matches, averaging 20.68, while Mohammed Shami picked up 43 wickets in 19 games, averaging 16.46 with four five-wicket hauls.

While several proven performers continued their domination with the ball in international cricket in 2023, a few youngsters also grabbed the limelight with their impressive showing.

As the year draws to a close, we look back at three young cricketers who made a significant impact with the ball in 2023.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi - India

Young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (Pic: Getty Images)

Team India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made his T20I debut last year and put up some impressive performances in the limited opportunities that he got. 2023, though, saw him reaching tall heights and he was briefly even the No. 1 bowler in T20Is in the official ICC rankings.

The 23-year-old featured in 11 T20Is in 2023, claiming 18 wickets at an average of 17.61 and an economy rate of 7.20. After an impressive series in Ireland, he claimed 3/24 in the Asian Games clash against Nepal in Hangzhou and was highly economical in the other matches as well.

Bishnoi reserved his best for the five-match home series against Australia in November-December. His fighting qualities came to the fore as he made a stupendous comeback after being hammered for 54 runs in the first game in Visakhapatnam.

Expand Tweet

Bishnoi claimed 3/32 in Thiruvananthapuram and two wickets each in Guwahati and Bengaluru. In the T20I in Raipur, he stifled Australia with figures of 1/17 from his four overs.

Bishnoi claimed nine wickets in five T20Is at an average of 18.22 and was deservedly picked as Player of the Series.

#2 Dilshan Madushanka - Sri Lanka

Dilshan Madushanka had a memorable World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Sri Lanka’s left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka was among the few positives for his side in an otherwise disastrous 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. He got the ball to talk and claimed 21 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25 and an economy rate of 6.70.

Except for Sri Lanka’s last league game against New Zealand, the 23-year-old was among the wickets in all the other matches. With several senior bowlers injured, Madushanka stepped up brilliantly. He claimed two wickets each in Sri Lanka’s first three matches against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia.

Madushanka then claimed a three-fer against Australia and a four-fer against the Netherlands before picking up five wickets against India. His delivery to knock over Indian captain Rohit Sharma was one of the balls of the tournament.

The Sri Lankan ended up playing 15 ODIs in 2023, claiming 31 wickets at an average of 24.06 and an economy rate of 6.09.

#1 Gerald Coetzee - South Africa

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee (Pic: Getty Images)

South Africa’s young pace sensation Gerald Coetzee proved in 2023 why he is rated so highly in his country. With Anrich Nortje missing the ODI World Cup in India due to injury, the 23-year-old left-arm pacer stepped up admirably and finished as the side’s leading wicket-taker in the ICC event.

In eight matches in the ODI World Cup, he picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.80 and an impressive economy rate of 6.23. Coetzee claimed three wickets each against Sri Lanka, England, and Bangladesh before picking up 4/44 versus Afghanistan.

Expand Tweet

Apart from constantly breaking partnerships, Coetzee also impressed with his never-say-die attitude with the ball in hand. Even though Australia won the semi-final in Kolkata, the young Proteas bowler gave it his all, making life tough for the Aussies by claiming a couple of key wickets.

Coetzee ended 2023 with 31 wickets in 14 ODIs at an average of 23.22 and an economy rate of 6.48. He made an impact in Tests as well, claiming 10 wickets in three matches at an average of 24.50.

He is undoubtedly one of the rising stars of international cricket in the bowling department.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App