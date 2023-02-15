3 youngsters who could be key for England to lift T20 World Cup 

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is underway. England took on the West Indies women in their opening match at Boland Park, Paarl, and won the game comprehensively.

England, led by Heather Knight, are one of the favorites to win the T20 World Cup. The squad is full of star players like Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Kate Cross, among others. They also have several young players who make this team so formidable and are the stars of the future.

Here, we will take a look at the three youngsters who could leave a big mark on the T20 World Cup and help England lift the trophy once again.

#1 Charlie Dean

The 22-year-old off-spinning all-rounder became a sensation after her stellar performances for the Southern Vipers and London Spirit. She made her debut for England in ODIs in 2021, against New Zealand, and is now a regular in all formats.

Dean is quite handy with the bat and her spin bowling will be effective on South Africa's slow pitches throughout the T20 World Cup. She was the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series against West Indies and was named the Player of the series.

#2 Sophie Dunkley

Dunkley is an elegant stroke-making middle-order batter who has been in great form in all three formats for the England team. In addition to her batting prowess, she is an amazing outfielder and can also bowl a few overs of leg spin. In 39 T20I matches, she has scored 574 runs at an average of 26.

3# Alice Capsey

The 18-year-old has been regarded as one of the biggest stars of the future by many pundits. She made her international debut in July 2022. At the Commonwealth Games, Alice Capsey was England's highest run-scorer with 135 runs in five matches.

She has performed really well in the domestic T20 tournament for the South East Stars, and also for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. In the 2021 season, she was the 3rd Most Valuable player.

She was the second-highest run-scorer for the Melbourne Stars in the 2022-23 season of the Women's Big Bash League. Her role and contribution will be one of the deciding factors for England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

