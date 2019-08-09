4 best choices for the position of Team India's Head Coach

Amre's input about domestic players helped Ganguly and Ponting to plot the upsurge of Delhi Capitals

After suffering a shocking exit in the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup 2019, India have started their next cricketing cycle with a tour to West Indies with an eye on the T20 World Cup in 2020. This series to the Caribbean will also be the last series for the current support staff.

BCCI has invited applications for various posts including the head coach. Ravi Shastri, the current head coach, has expressed his interest to continue and has a strong chance to be re-appointed.

Although it is difficult to rate the performance of a coach, the results during his tenure are the best available parameter. India have done exceedingly in all formats with the win percentage greater than 75. Shastri has got the backing of the captain and is a front-runner for the job.

Yet, the BCCI has appointed a Cricket Advisory Committee led by Kapil Dev to find out the next coach for India. On that note, let's look at four best choices to coach apart from Ravi Shastri.

#4 Mike Hesson

Hesson's man-management skills make him a valid candidate

Mike Hesson was the former coach of New Zealand and was their longest-serving cricket coach. Regarded as an astute thinker of the game, he was the pioneer in shaping up New Zealand cricket from 2012 to 2018. One of his bravest decisions was recommending Ross Taylor to hand over the captaincy to Brendon McCullum.

It changed the way they played the game, as McCullum's aggressive approach helped them qualify for the World Cup finals in 2015 and also win series in South Africa and England.

Despite asking Taylor to step down, his equation with him was good and the right-hander had his best run in international cricket under Hesson's tenure. This explains the cordial relationship he shares with players.

His secret of success was his ability to hand-pick talents who could shine in international cricket. Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, and Corey Anderson are some of his picks.

Hesson could be a good choice for India which has a large pool of players to choose from. The New Zealander might help in giving the best of opportunities to the best available ones.

