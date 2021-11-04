4 Bowlers with hat-tricks in both T20Is & ODIs

It is quite a rare feat to get a hat-trick in both T20Is and ODIs. Three wickets in three consecutive balls always puts the batting team under a lot of pressure. This enables the bowling team to get all the momentum to win the match, even from a losing situation.

A hat-trick has been recorded 24 times in the history of T20I cricket. In One-Day international cricket, a hat-trick has been recorded 49 times. However, only four bowlers have taken hat-tricks in both T20Is and ODIs.

Let’s have a look at these four bowlers who achieved this unique feat in T20Is and ODIs.

1. Brett Lee - T20I hat-trick vs Bangladesh, ODI hat-trick vs Kenya

Brett Lee in action against Bangladesh during his hat-trick

Australian speedster Brett Lee became the first bowler to achieve the unique feat of taking a hat-trick in both T20Is and ODIs.

He took his ODI hat-trick against Kenya in the ICC 2003 ODI World Cup league match in Durban. He dismissed K. Otieno, B. Patel, and D. Obuya. He took his T20I hat-trick in 2007 against Bangladesh in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20I World Cup in Cape Town.

It was also the first-ever hat-trick by any bowler in T20I cricket.

Brett Lee dismissed Shakib Al Hassan, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Alok Kapali in the 17th over of the inning.

2. Thisara Perera - T20I hat-trick vs India, ODI Hat-trick vs Pakistan

Thisara Perera celebrates after his hat-trick against India

Sri Lankan All Rounder Thisara Perera became the second player to register a hat-trick in both ODIs and T20Is.

In June 2012 during the 4th ODI against Pakistan, he dismissed Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, and Sarfraz Ahmed. Thisara Perera took his first T20I hat-trick in February 2016 against India at Ranchi.

He dismissed Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh.

3. Lasith Malinga - T20I hat-tricks vs Bangladesh & New Zealand. ODI hat-tricks vs South Africa, Kenya & Australia

Lasith Malinga in jubilation after his hat-trick against Bangladesh

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga became the third bowler to take a hat-trick in both ODIs and T20Is after Brett Lee and Thisara Perera. He holds the record of taking 3 ODI hat-tricks and 2 T20Is hat-tricks.

In the ICC 2007 ODI World Cup match against South Africa, he took 4 wickets in 4 balls and registered the first ODI hat-trick of his career.

In 2017, he took his first T20I hat-trick against Bangladesh in the second match of the bilateral series. He dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

ICC @ICC bit.ly/SLvBan7 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs in Colombo to draw T20I series despite a Lasith Malinga hat-trick! #SLvBan Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs in Colombo to draw T20I series despite a Lasith Malinga hat-trick! #SLvBan bit.ly/SLvBan7 https://t.co/Ga7VcMxPQ3

4. Wanindu Hasaranga - T20I hat-trick vs South Africa, ODI hat-trick vs Zimbabwe

Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates his hat-trick against South Africa

Sri Lanka’s latest sensation Wanindu Hasaranga became the fourth bowler ever to take a hat-trick in both ODIs and T20Is. He took his ODI hat-trick in July 2017 against Zimbabwe at Galle. On October 30th, 2021 he took his first T20I hat-trick in the ICC T20I World Cup match against South Africa at Sharjah.

ICC @ICC Wanindu Hasaranga’s brilliant hat-trick against South Africa has been voted as the @nissan #POTD for Day 14 of the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2021 🔥 Wanindu Hasaranga’s brilliant hat-trick against South Africa has been voted as the @nissan #POTD for Day 14 of the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2021 🔥 https://t.co/ZzerUmK9ad

He dismissed A. Markram, T. Bavuma, and D. Pretorius.

South Africa came under immense pressure but won the match thanks to brilliant efforts by David Miller.

