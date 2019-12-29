4 cricketers likely to retire in 2020

MS Dhoni lifting the first ever T20WC in 2007

Retirements are part and parcel of any game, let alone cricket. It is always sad to see the legends of the game who have entertained the fans for more than a decade retire, but that is how life goes. The year 2019 saw many cricketers hanging their boots, including legends of the game like Yuvraj Singh and Hashim Amla. Some players have retired from all formats of the game, while others continue to play the shorter formats.

Like 2019, the forthcoming year may also see some of the greats call it a day from international cricket. With the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia as their final outing, the likelihood of retirement of senior and beloved players is very high. Here are four players who might stop playing in 2020.

#4 Dale Steyn

Imjuries have periodically plauged Dale Steyn's career

Dale Steyn is arguably the greatest fast bowlers of this decade, but 2019 saw him play his last Test match for his country. With an eye on the white-ball cricket, he announced his retirement from the Test cricket.

The Mzansi Super League which concluded recently, saw him making a comeback to the T20 format of the game. In the 8-matches that he represented the Cape Town Blitz, he took 15 wickets. He has also been picked up by the Royal Challengers from Bangalore for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and is currently playing the Big Bash League with the Melbourne Stars. Injuries have already taken a toll on his Test career, and next year could likely be Dale's final year at the international level. Only time will tell whether he plays the T20WC or will the injuries return to spoil his well-deserved farewell as it did in the 2019 World Cup in England.

