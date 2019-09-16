5 famous Indian players who scored only one ODI century

Robin Singh

It is a dream of every batsman to score at least a single international century in any format of the game. Historically, India is known for producing talented batsmen who possess good footwork and technique. From Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the nation has seen several batsmen succeed in the international arena, accumulating a large number of international tons in the process.

In the ODIs, 38 different Indian players have managed to score at least a single century. As usual, Tendulkar tops the century list with 49 tons. Meanwhile, the current Indian skipper, Kohli, is only six hundreds away from equaling the former's feat.

On the other hand, a group of unfortunate players has managed to score only one century in throughout their ODI career. Among them, let us look at five famous Indian players who scored only one ODI century in their playing career.

#5 Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar is one among the long list of players who never realised their full potential in the international arena. His international numbers are quite ordinary when compared to his overall domestic numbers.

In his limited ODI career, Manjrekar batted at various positions from 1-8. His highest amount of success came at the no.3 slot as he batted there 33 times in 70 ODI innings. In fact, his lone ODI century also came at this position.

It was the third and final ODI between South Africa and India in the former’s 1991 tour to India. Batting first, India were off to a good start as the Indian openers stitched a decent 50+ run partnership. When Sanjay Manjrekar joined Ravi Shastri in the middle, the score was 86 for 1.

On one end, Shastri played a calculative inning to score his fourth ODI century. Meanwhile, on the other end, Manjrekar went at a brisk clip to score his maiden ODI century.

He scored 105 runs in just 82 balls with a strike rate of 128.04. Even though Manjrekar managed to score occasional fifties in the latter stages of his career, he never came close ro reaching the 3-figure mark once again.

