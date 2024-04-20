"4th in the Orange Cap. We are coming for the WC" - Fans hail KL Rahul for match-winning knock against CSK in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul produced a masterclass in batting to help the side pull off a sensational run chase against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Lucknow on April 19 in IPL 2024.

in their chase of177, the 32-year-old was sublime throughout the innings and finished on 82 off 53 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes. Rahul shared a match-winning opening partnership of 134 off 90 deliveries with Quinton de Kock.

Despite looking in good touch throughout the tournament, Rahul has struggled to convert his starts into bigger scores. However, the stylish batter was determined from the get-go in this match and scored his second half-century of IPL 2024 to help LSG win by eight wickets with an over to spare.

It took Rahul to fourth on the leading run-scorer charts with 286 runs at an average of 40.85 and a strike rate of 143 in seven games.

Fans on Twitter hailed the veteran batter for his brilliant knock to overhaul CSK's total.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans continued praising KL Rahul for his match-winning knock, with one of them tweeting:

"Great Captaincy & Klassic batting from KL Rahul. Hope he continues his form & gets selected in t20wc2024."

"KL Rahul absolutely smashed it with his match-winning knock today! Major props to the #LSG Captain!" tweeted a fan.

"Great knock by KL Rahul on a not so easy wicket. Against the general public liking, he might make it to the T20 squad," a fan said.

I picked my bowlers and it came off - KL Rahul

A delighted KL Rahul admitted to picking certain bowlers to attack with the knowledge that the CSK spinners could cause problems in the middle stage of the run-chase.

LSG reached the 50-run mark inside the powerplay and never looked back the rest of the way. Rahul himself played at a rapid pace in the powerplay and reached his 50 off just 31 balls.

At the post-match presentation, Rahul said of his knock:

"I have been trying to assess the situation. It came off today. I knew the CSK spinners will put the pressure on. I picked my bowlers and it came off. Quinton batted well as well. Made life easy for both."

The win ended LSG's two-game losing streak and helped the side maintain their fifth spot on the points table with a fourth win in seven matches.

They will play against CSK again in their next outing at Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday, April 23.

