ICC Champions Trophy: 5 memorable encounters in the history of the tournament, Part 2

The ICC Champions trophy has provided us with some remarkable contests and here are five of them.

@himanshu_a30 by Himanshu Agrawal Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2017, 18:47 IST

The ICC Champions Trophy is underway

With the most important cricket event of 2017 already underway, the excitement among cricket enthusiasts is at its peak as the tournament could bring out some moments which will be etched forever in the history of cricket.

Although the Champions Trophy has been termed as a mini-World Cup, it has produced some thrilling encounters in the past.

Also read: ICC Champions Trophy: 10 greatest encounters in the history of the tournament, Part 1

Part 2 of the series dwells into thrilling encounters since the fifth edition, which took place in India.

#5 India vs West Indies (Ahmedabad, 2006)

India fell after failing to muster a good total for West Indies to chase

Early in the year 2006, West Indies dominated India in a bilateral series besides qualifying for the tri-series final in Malaysia with Australia. This match provided Rahul Dravid’s men the perfect opportunity to avenge the defeat. In a game which needlessly attracted attention, India’s instability at the top left them at 69/3. A brief recovery saw Dravid and Yuvraj Singh stretch the score to 130 before the former was run out while the latter fell to Ian Bradshaw in the same over.

At 164/6, India’s only hope was MS Dhoni, who had the tail for company. Dhoni kerbed his aggressive instincts, instead choosing to run hard to keep India floating. But come the forty-seventh over, he hammered two sixes and was eventually run out for 51 in the final over. India fell miserably short of a par score and finished at 223/9.

West Indies started the chase brightly as the innings comprised steady partnerships, the most crucial between Ramnaresh Sarwan and Runako Morton, who strung together 92.

17 runs were needed from 18 balls, but Morton, Brian Lara, Sarwan and Dwayne Smith departed in quick succession to complicate matters. Suddenly, it was down to 4 from 3. But Marlon Samuels’ calm upper cut helped West Indies qualify for the semi-final.