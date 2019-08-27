×
5 best performances by spinners in Ashes

Smit N. Shah
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27 Aug 2019, 07:11 IST

The Ashes has seen some brilliant bowling performances over the years
The Ashes has seen some brilliant bowling performances over the years

Arguably the fiercest of Test battle on the cricket field, the Ashes has over the years provided some incredible bowling and batting performances. It has seen knocks of grit and intimidating spells of some great fast bowling.

But virtuoso display by the spinners deserve praise considering that pitches in both, England and Australia are not as spin-friendly as those in the subcontinent. It takes a special effort for a spinner to dominate an Ashes Test. So, let's have a look at five such Ashes performances by spinners.


#1 Jim Laker

Jim Laker picked up an astounding 19 wickets in a match for England in Ashes 1956
Jim Laker picked up an astounding 19 wickets in a match for England in Ashes 1956

Ashes 1956, Match figures: 19-90

Scorecard: England 459; Australia 84 and 205 (f/o) (England won by an innings and 170 runs)


Jim Laker played 46 Tests and picked up 193 wickets for England. The legendary English off-spinner Laker was in tremendous form in the 1956 Ashes. He had already picked up 20 wickets in the first three games and was looking dangerous.

In the fourth game at Old Trafford, Laker achieved the unthinkable as he completely ravaged the Australian batting lineup in both the innings picking up an astounding 19 wickets - 9 in the first innings and all 10 in the second. Laker's name was etched in gold in cricket's history books. England won the game comprehensively by an innings and 170 runs.

Consequently, it proved to be the deciding game of the tournament as England won the series 2-1. As a tribute to his staggering performance, this game was famously called the 'Laker's game'.

63 years later, the record still stands. Only Anil Kumble came close to achieving this feat when he picked up 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in the year 1999.


