5 bowlers with the weirdest bowling actions

A good part of the dynamics that go into the makings of a successful bowler is their bowling action. Right from the load up until their landing, release and follow through, smooth bowling action often results in consistent rewards.

Of course, there's another pivotal factor to be considered here - injuries! Smoother the bowling action, the lesser the chances are of a bowler being prone to chronic injuries. After all, as Ashish Nehra once said with regards to fast-bowling in particular, it is largely about fitness and less about skill.

That said, not all bowlers have the most orthodox bowling action. Several bowlers remain etched in our minds for the sheer peculiar manner in which they reach the popping crease before delivering the ball. We've tried replicating the same in our backyards too, haven't we?

Yet, some of them have managed to succeed on a consistent basis with their unorthodox and weird actions aiding their cause.

On that note, we look at five bowlers with very weird bowling actions in this listicle.

#5 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was a trickster as India's sixth bowling option in one-day internationals.

When India's 50-over plans warranted the need for a sixth bowling option in 2016, Kedar Jadhav was asked to develop that skillset in the nets. He sure brought that to the fore whenever called upon during a contest as well and in his own unique manner at that.

While his stock delivery wasn't peculiar per se, Jadhav's bowling became synonymous with the odd side-arm delivery that came with a low release point. An amusing phenomenon, it led Sunil Gavaskar to dub it the 'below the sea level' delivery.

Notwithstanding the same, Jadhav's weird bowling action did reap the rewards as well. He picked up 27 wickets across 42 ODI innings at an economy rate of just 5.16. Pretty decent for a part-timer that almost never was.

#4 Maya Sonawane

The Women's T20 Challenge, which just concluded a couple of weeks ago, threw young Maya Sonawane into the spotlight. The Maharashtra leggie attracted a lot of instant scrutiny owing to her peculiar bowling action.

Turning out for the Deepti Sharma-led Velocity, Sonawane sent down two overs against the Supernovas in Pune. Her 'frog in a blender' bowling action soon became a rage on social media, with fans and experts amused by the same.

The 23-year old has a full career ahead of her and this mysterious element in her action might well aid her cause for higher endeavors in time to come.

#3 Paul Adams

Before Maya Sonawane, Kevin Koththigoda and Shivil Kaushik came the original 'frog in the blender'. Bowling left-arm wrist-spin was a rarity in itself, but Paul Adams magnified the mystery multifold with an unusual bowling action.

It can be said that his action was the template that the aforementioned names followed. Adams, though, took a slight pause at the popping crease before the load on his back took over as he released the ball while transferring weight entirely onto his right foot.

He was effective as well alright - with 134 wickets in 45 matches, Adams was South Africa's most successful spinner since readmission until Keshav Maharaj surpassed him.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

When a skinny 19-year old seamer from the Mumbai Indians trundled in to bowl at Virat Kohli on his IPL debut in 2013, little did the world know that they were witnessing a generational talent. Jasprit Bumrah bowled all over the place at the start, but with time, has gone on to become the most valuable cricketer in India today.

It still remains a mystery as to how he manages to generate the kind of pace he does. After all, he doesn't steam into the crease with a long run-up - all he does is jog towards the popping crease before releasing the ball in the most peculiar manner.

As far as how effective it has been, well, his record speaks for itself, doesn't it? Don't be surprised if you find young kids in India looking to replicate that action in their backyard.

#1 Lasith Malinga

With a funky hairstyle, a whippy, slingy arm and searing pace, coupled with innumerable variations, Lasith Malinga must have been terrifying to face for a batter. One of the greatest modern-day white ball bowlers, the 'Slinger' would arguably enter the T20 Hall of Fame as one of the first names if there ever was to be one.

Malinga's slingy-arm action helped him hide the ball well behind his body. That, coupled with how quickly he managed to release it, compounded the batters' woes in picking his variations. Oh, and where do we even start with regards to his execution?

A weird and peculiar bowling action never came in the way of Lasith Malinga etching his name into the echelons of greatness. If anything, that only vaulted him even further up that ladder.

