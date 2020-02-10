5 cricketers picked for IPL 2020 who shone in Big Bash League

Marcus Stoinis

Sydney Sixers upset favourites Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in the final of the Big Bash League at Sydney on Saturday to lift their second BBL title. Batting first in a rain-marred game, the Sixers managed to post 116 for 5 in 12 overs, and then managed to restrict the Stars to 97 for 6.

Opener Josh Philippe was the star performer for the Sixers, blazing his way to 52 from 29 balls. Steven Smith contributed a quick 21 from 12 while Jordan Silk gave the finishing touches to the innings with an unbeaten 27 from 15.

In response, the Stars were dealt with a major blow as in-form all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was sent back by Nathan Lyon for 10 while Steve OKeefe trapped opposition skipper Glenn Maxwell lbw for 5. Lyon finished with 2 for 19 and OKeefe claimed 2 for 27 to keep the Stars on the backfoot despite Nick Larkin’s unbeaten 38 from 26.

A lot of players who featured in the BBL have also been picked up for IPL 2020. Here’s a look at five players who did well in the BBL, and will also be seen in the upcoming IPL.

#5 Rashid Khan

Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2020 season ahead of the auction. He was one of the standout performers for Adelaide Strikers this BBL season. In 15 matches, he claimed 19 wickets at an average of 20.84 and a strike rate of 17.4.

Khan’s best of 4 for 22 came against Syndey Sixers at Adelaide on January 8. Khan dismissed opposition skipper Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk and Jack Edwards to restrict the Sixers to 6 for 83. The effort was in the vain though as the lower order took the batting side home in a chase of 136.

With the bat in hand, Khan contributed 124 runs at a strike rate of 153.08 and a best of 40. Khan’s guile with the ball was on display again in the BBL, and he would be keen to continue his good work in the IPL as well.

