IPL 2020: 3 Key Players for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals players rejoicing after a victory

Delhi Capitals are the only team to have never appeared in an IPL final. They had a good outing in the last edition of the tournament but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the second playoff match.They will be looking to improve their performance in the 2020 edition and reach the finals for the very first time.

On that note, let's look at three key players for Delhi Capitals for the latest edition of the IPL.

_________________________________________________________________________

Marcus Stoinis in the BBL

Marcus Stoinis is going to be one of the most vital components of the Delhi Capitals squad. Delhi Capitals could look to even play him as their opener as he has excelled in that position in the latest edition of the Big Bash League and is in red hot form having accumulated most runs in a single Big Bash edition.

He has the ability to deliver with the ball also if one of the main bowlers are going for runs. His IPL career has so far been rather average having scored 473 runs with only one half century in 31 games. He has the capacity to do much better than that and would be looking to improve his record and win games for his team with both bat and ball.

Stoinis is one of Delhi Capitals' most valuable signing, and they would bank on him to deliver a good performance in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

__________________________________________________________________________

New Zealand v India - ODI: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is the captain of the Delhi Capitals team and would be looking to lead from the front in the 2020 edition.

He is a vital cog in the Delhi Capitals setup. He has been in good form for the Indian team in recent matches and scored his first ODI century versus New Zealand. Delhi Capitals management would want him to repeat the same performance for his franchise as he has done for the Indian national team.

Iyer has scored 1681 runs in 62 innings in his IPL career so far at an average of 30.56 with a high score of 96. In 2019, he scored 463 runs at an average of 30.86 with three half centuries.

______________________________________________________________________

#1 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 1.9 crore. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be one of the most important players in the Capitals lineup. His strike rate has been over 160 in the last three editions of the IPL, which makes him a prized scalp for opposition bowlers. He holds the record for the highest individual score by any Indian player in the IPL -- 128 against the Hyderabad Sunrisers in the 2018 edition of the IPL.

Pant has scored 1736 runs in 54 matches during his IPL career, at an average of 36.16 and a strike rate of 162.69. In the wicketkeeping department, he has taken 33 catches along with 11 stumpings.