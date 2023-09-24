5 fastest 50s by an Indian in ODIs ft. Yuvraj Singh 

In a dominating performance, Suryakumar Yadav slammed his fourth ODI half-century in only 24 balls during the second ODI between India and Australia at Indore on Sunday.

After Shubman Gill (104) and Shreyas Iyer (105) laid a perfect platform with their respective centuries, Suryakumar came in to bat at No. 6 for India. The 33-year-old took a few balls to settle in before blasting the Australian attack.

Clobbering 6 fours and as many lusty maximums, he made 72* off only 37 balls. His assault also included smashing Cameron Green for four consecutive sixes during the 44th over.

Expand Tweet

During the 47th over, he reached fifty, in only 24 balls. While Suryakumar's 24-ball half-century is now the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian against Australia, it isn't among the top five fastest an Indian has scored in ODIs.

On that note, let's take a look at the five fastest half-centuries by an Indian batsman in ODI history.

#5 Yuvraj Singh - 22 balls vs Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2004

One of India's all-time white-ball greats, Yuvraj Singh features fifth on this list. Three years prior to his 12-ball 50 (fastest T20I fifty-ever) against England at the T20 World Cup 2007, Yuvraj took on the Bangladeshi bowlers and hit a 22-ball half-century.

During the third ODI of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh in 2004/05 season, India opted to bat first. Fifties from Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid set a perfect platform for Yuvraj to take charge.

The southpaw wasted no time in attacking an inexperienced Bangladeshi attack and made 69 off only 32 balls. His innings was laced with eight boundaries and three maximums. India went on to pile up 348 runs on the board before winning the game by 91 runs.

#4 Rahul Dravid - 22 balls vs New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2003

Rahul Dravid was a perfect team man [Getty Images]

Though Rahul Dravid's contributions in Test cricket are widely acknowledged by one and all, he is far underrated in limited-overs cricket. He always played for his team and one such example occurred during a crucial ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2003.

After Sachin Tendulkar (102) and Virender Sehwag (130) gave India a perfect start with their centuries, the Men in Blue lost the plot somewhat by losing three quick wickets.

Dravid, who came to bat at No. 5, counter-attacked the Kiwi bowlers and smashed them to all parts of the ground. With five boundaries and three sixes, he reached his fifty in 22 balls and remained unbeaten to help India pile up 353 on the board.

The Sourav Ganguly-led unit went on to win the encounter by a hefty margin of 145 runs. This win took them into the final of the tri-series which also involved Australia.

#3 Kapil Dev - 22 balls vs West Indies in Guyana in 1983

Former India captain Kapil Dev was a cut above the rest when it came to ball striking during his era. While his innings of 175 during the ODI World Cup 1983 is still vividly remembered, the all-rounder scored a 22-ball fifty a few months before the showpiece event, in West Indies.

During the second ODI against the West Indies in Guyana, Kapil took on the formidable bowling attack comprising of Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall, and Andy Roberts.

The right-hander struck seven boundaries and 3 maximums and made 72 off only 38 balls. His record for hitting a 22-ball fifty for India stood for 17 years.

#2 Virender Sehwag - 22 balls vs Kenya in Paarl in 2001

Virender Sehwag was instrumental in giving India good starts during the 2000s [Getty Images] VB Series First Final

Joining the likes of Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, and Rahul Dravid on the list is Virender Sehwag, who also slammed a 22-ball fifty for India.

A natural striker of the cricket ball, Sehwag always liked to take charge of the opposition and make every ball count. His aggressive style of play was quick to make him popular among the fans when he came up with an authoritative knock against Kenya in 2001.

During a Tri-series in South Africa, Sehwag made 55 off only 23 balls, clobbering seven fours and three sixes in the process. His fiery innings came after a marvellous opening stand of 258 runs between Sachin Tendulkar (146) and Sourav Ganguly (111).

India ended up with a score of more than 350. They won the match against Kenya at Boland Park, Paarl, by a huge margin of 186 runs.

#1 Ajit Agarkar - 21 balls vs Zimbabwe in Rajkot in 2000

Ajit Agarkar raising his bat after a fifty [Getty Images]

It might come as a surprise to many, but it is former pace bowler Ajit Agarkar who holds the record for smashing the fastest fifty for India in ODIs.

Despite being a frontline pacer for India, Agarkar was a no muck with the bat. Two years before his Test century at Lord's in 2002, Agarkar came up with a startling knock in the 50-over format.

During Zimbabwe's tour of India, Agarkar made 67* off only 25 balls in the fifth ODI in Rajkot. India were facing difficulties at 216 for 6 in 43.3 overs when Agarkar produced this effort.

The Mumbai all-rounder stepped onto the field and took charge in an astonishing manner. The current Chief Selector of the Indian team stood tall and hammered 7 fours and as many as 4 incredible sixes.

From a possible 250-run mark, Agarkar made sure India reached 301/6 in the first innings. The then-23-year-old also took three wickets in that game and was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match.