5 Great T20I Innings that came in a losing cause

Ever since the T20 format came into existence, fans have been treated to many superb shows by players. It has gone toe-to-toe with the other two formats and has arguably surpassed them in popularity.

The goal for the players, though, has remained the same - to eventually win games for the team. But that doesn't happen on every occasion. Many a time a player ends up on the losing side despite bringing their A game during the match.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 magnificent T20I innings that came in a losing cause.

#1 Liam Livingstone (103 vs Pakistan)

Livingstone played an unbelievable innings against Pakistan, announcing himself on the international stage

Liam Livingstone blasted an incredible 103 off just 43 balls in the first of the three T20Is between England and Pakistan in 2021. Livingstone came out all guns blazing right from the word to score the fastest fifty and hundred for England.

Unfortunately, the innings, which included six fours and sixes, came in a losing cause. England made 201 in the second innings, eventually falling short of Pakistan’s score by 31 runs.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Fastest ever IT20 50 for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Fastest ever IT20 100 for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



@liaml4893 1st international hundredFastest ever IT20 50 for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Fastest ever IT20 100 for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1st international hundredFastest ever IT20 50 for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Fastest ever IT20 100 for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@liaml4893 👏 https://t.co/fmbTelsRAK

Livingstone is currently a crucial member of England’s ODI and T20 squads and is a top draw in T20 leagues across the world because of his power-hitting abilities.

#2 Chris Gayle (117 vs South Africa)

Gayle kicked off the new tournament in his trademark style, bludgeoning sixes for fun

Chris Gayle got the 2007 T20 World Cup off to a fine start by smashing a ton in the very first game.

His knock, which came against a Graeme Smith-led South Africa, took West Indies to 205 in 20 overs. The Proteas, though, made a mockery of the chase as they accomplished their target with 14 balls to spare, thanks to the brilliance of Herchelle Gibbs. Gibbs found able support in the form of skipper Smith and middle-order batsman Justin Kemp.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket G.O.A.T!



Check out his T20 player profile!



bit.ly/31ha38e #OnThisDay in 2007, the Universe Boss scored the 1st T20I Century v South Africa!G.O.A.T!Check out his T20 player profile! #OnThisDay in 2007, the Universe Boss scored the 1st T20I Century v South Africa!🔥G.O.A.T! 🐐Check out his T20 player profile!⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️bit.ly/31ha38e https://t.co/YkNCV4vtdA

Gayle still features in the T20 leagues and will shortly be seen in 6IXTY, a new T10 tournament. He is also the brand ambassador of the tournament and interestingly, the trophy has been named as ‘The Universe Boss Trophy’ after him.

#3 Kane Williamson (85 vs Australia)

New Zealand's dependable captain, Kane Williamson stepped up in an all important final

Kane Williamson, one of the most likable personalities in the game, stepped up for New Zealand in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Australia, compiling a tough innings of 85 runs off 48 balls.

Williamson got off to a slow start, putting him and the Kiwis under a lot of pressure. The Kiwi star though made up for it in due course as he took the attack to the opposition and helped NZ put up 172 runs on the board.

Australia chased down the target, courtesy of a brilliant innings by Mitchell Marsh, who was in excellent touch during the game.

Williamson continues to lead New Zealand across formats and will look to take his nation one step further in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav (117 vs England)

Suryakumar Yadav displayed his wide array of shots against England

The third T20I between England and India in 2022 saw Suryakumar Yadav hit his maiden international century, almost winning the game in the process.

The innings comprised some audacious shots which took the opposition by storm. Surya found little support from the rest of the batters and eventually perished while trying to find the boundary.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt @surya_14kumar!



There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop s over point were just spectacular.



#ENGvIND AmazingThere were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoops over point were just spectacular. Amazing 💯@surya_14kumar!There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop 6️⃣s over point were just spectacular.#ENGvIND https://t.co/vq7PbyfpSL

SKY, as he is fondly known, bloomed late on the international scene but has made it count in the limited opportunities that he has had so far. He will be looking to retain this form as the T20 World Cup is around the corner and India will need him to step up.

#5 KL Rahul (110 vs West Indies)

Rahul almost pulled off a heist for India against the West Indies

KL Rahul, one of the most flamboyant players of the modern era, compiled a fine century against West Indies back in 2016, during a three-match series. Batting at No. 4, Rahul scored an unbeaten 110 off just 51 balls to almost pull off an incredible chase of 245 runs.

India eventually lost the match by a solitary run but the innings was crucial for Rahul, who at that point was trying to cement his place in the side.

Rahul was recently seen in action during the IPL as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants. He missed the tour of England because of an injury and traveled to Germany for surgery. He will be looking to get back on the field soon, with the T20 World Cup not too far away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far