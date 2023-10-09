5 highest fourth-wicket partnerships for India in ODI World Cup history ft. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Star Indian batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul broke a significant record during India's emphatic six-wicket win against Australia in Match 6 of the ongoing 2023 Men's ODI World Cup at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While chasing 200, Kohli and Rahul were involved in a 165-run partnership, which has now become the highest fourth-wicket partnership for India in ODI World Cups.

At 2/3, Team India were under deep trouble when the two batters joined forces and struck a wonderful partnership between them. They took their time on the crease and made sure India doesn't endure more hiccups.

Eventually, India scripted a phenomenal victory to kick start their campaign with two crucial points.

On that note, let's take a look at all the top five highest fourth-wicket partnerships for India in ODI World Cups in more detail.

#5 109 runs - Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni vs Sri Lanka at the 2011 ODI World Cup finals in Mumbai

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni during the iconic 2011 ODI World Cup final [Getty Images]

Undoubtedly the most important partnership to feature on the list, the 109-run stand between Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni led India to their second-ever ODI World Cup title in 2011.

Playing the biggest game of their careers, both Gambhir and Dhoni batted with a measured approach and calmed the team down, which was under a spot of bother at 114/3 while chasing 275 runs.

After losing both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar within the first 6.1 overs, Gambhir stabilized the innings with Virat Kohli. However, Kohli was also dismissed after a well-made 35.

This brought Dhoni to the crease, who promoted himself to tackle the Sri Lankan spin. The move did wonders, as both Gambhir and Dhoni milked the opposition bowlers to singles and doubles.

Amazingly, everyone in the stadium applauded each and every run with sheer joy and anticipation. In front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium, they made a match-winning partnership of 109 runs.

The two were together for 19.4 overs before Gambhir was bowled for 97 in an attempt to slog the ball for a boundary. Dhoni, however, kept his wicket intact and made sure India completed the chase after he hit his iconic six over long-on.

The then-Indian skipper remained unbeaten at 91 as India wrote history by beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the summit clash.

#4 122 runs - Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina vs Bangladesh at the 2015 ODI World Cup 2nd Quarter-finals in Melbourne

Rohit Sharma during his 135-run knock vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

India and Bangladesh squared off in the second quarterfinal of the 2015 ODI World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While the two Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, added 75 runs for the opening wicket, Bangladesh kept it tight and didn't allow runs to flow.

Despite Rohit still at the crease, India could only make 126/3 in their first 30 overs. Bangladesh showed they were no pushovers with bowling and fielding which put India under pressure.

However, a well-structured partnership between Rohit and Suresh Raina burst the bubble as the two upped the ante. The two were involved in a 122-run stand, which they made in 15.5 overs.

Rohit kept absorbing the pressure in a largely subdued innings but exploded in the end to go from 60 off 80 to 137 off 126, helping India score the second-highest score in a World Cup knockout match.

Raina, who played his part with a brilliant 57-ball 65-run knock, hit seven boundaries and a six during his stay. Their partnership proved to be a crucial one for India, as it allowed the Men in Blue to pile up 302/6 in the first innings.

A four-wicket haul by Umesh Yadav in the second innings made sure Bangladesh could only get to 193/10 as India advanced to the semifinals.

#3 129* runs - Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif vs New Zealand at the 2003 ODI World Cup in Centurion

Mohammad Kaif celebrating after India's win [Getty Images]

In what was a virtual knockout for New Zealand, they gave India a huge scare with a magnificent display of fast bowling during a Super Six clash of the 2003 ODI World Cup at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

India were on top in the first half when Zaheer Khan's brilliant spell of 4/42 bundled the Kiwis out for a mere 146 in 45.1 overs.

India were expected to chase the target down with ease, but pacer Shane Bond had other ideas. The right-armer sent back Virender Sehwag for one before cleaning up Sourav Ganguly (3) with a brilliant yorker. Soon, Sachin Tendulkar was also caught out for 15.

However, in Bond’s fourth over, the game-changing moment took place when Rahul Dravid edged a full ball to Brendon McCullum, who dropped a simple catch to give India a reprieve.

This was the moment when New Zealand’s elimination was on the cards. Dravid and Mohammad Kaif proceeded to blunt the Kiwi bowling as they stitched a solid partnership.

Kaif scored an attacking fifty, while Dravid played the perfect second foil. Kaif (68*) and Dravid (53*) shared a 129-run stand, and when Kaif scored the winning runs with rain approaching, India had reached the semi-final with their seventh consecutive win.

#2 146 runs - Navjot Singh Sidhu and Vinod Kambli vs Zimbabwe at the 1996 ODI World Cup in Kanpur

India faced Zimbabwe in their last group game clash at the 1996 ODI World Cup at Green Park in Kanpur.

Andy Flower, the Zimbabwean skipper, won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. India lost all three of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Manjreker, and Mohammad Azharuddin inside the first ten overs.

At 32/3, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Vinod Kambli joined forces and repaired the Indian innings. While Sidhu remained calm during his 116-ball 80, Kambli smashed 11 boundaries and reached his century.

The two were involved in a match-changing partnership of 146 runs, which was the highest fourth-wicket stand by an Indian pair in ODI World Cups at that time.

Due to their efforts, India posted a modest total of 247/5 on the board before collective bowling by the Indians helped the team win the game by 40 runs.

#1 165 runs - Virat Kohli and KL Rahul vs Australia at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Chennai

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul batted with valor vs AUS [Getty Images]

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul broke the 27-year-old record held by Navjot Singh Sidhu and Vinod Kambli. Kohli and Rahul, who added 165 runs in the recent clash against Australia, have now racked up the highest fourth-wicket stand for India in the history of ODI World Cups.

Chasing 200, India were rocked early due to some magnificent bowling by Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. The two pacers sent all three of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer on a duck.

India seemed down and out before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul absorbed the pressure and brought the side back into the game. The two batters kept the scoreboard ticking and negotiated with the Aussie bowlers with a determined approach.

While Kohli was looking to assert his dominance with a few on-the-up strokes, Rahul was dogged and remained spotless during his innings.

Soon, both batters got to their respective fifties. They started to pounce on every bad ball and swiftly moved to their 80s. However, in an attempt to pull one from the front foot, Kohli handed a catch straight to short mid-wicket and was dismissed for 85.

Rahul, meanwhile, continued his charge and smashed 97* runs off 115 balls to see India home. Both the batters fell short of their hundreds, but their top-quality innings were nothing less than milestones themselves.