5 Indians who won the player of the tournament award in the U19 World Cup

The 2020 U19 World Cup ended on Sunday with Bangladesh stunning India by three wickets in the final on Sunday at Potchefstroom in South Africa. Put into bat first after losing the toss, India crumbled under the pressure, managing only 177 in 47.2 overs.

The Indian bowlers tried hard to defend the small target, with Ravi Bishnoi (4 for 30) and Sushant Mishra (2 for 25) bowling their hearts out. However, defiant knocks from Parvez Hossain Emon (47 from 79) and Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali (43 not out from 77) led the batting side to their maiden U19 World Cup win.

While India crumbled in the final, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his great run with a stupendous 88 from 121 balls. On that note, here's a look at five Indians who have been named player of the tournament in the U19 World Cup over the years.

#1 Yuvraj Singh (2000)

A prodigious left-handed talent, Yuvraj Singh first came to prominence during the U19 World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2000. While future South African captain Graeme Smith finished as the leading run-getter with 348 runs, it was Yuvraj who won the man of the series for his stellar all-round show.

In eight matches, Yuvraj scored 203 runs at an average of 33.83 and an impressive strike rate of 103.57 with two fifties. Further, with his left-arm spin, Yuvraj was among the leading wicket-takers, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 11.50 and a strike rate of 20.3. The youngster had two four-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

India made it to the final against hosts Sri Lanka, and while Reetinder Singh Sodhi played a key role in India’s victory, Yuvraj too played his part with a crucial 27 in a chase of 179. Impressed by his aggressive strokeplay, the selectors immediately drafted Yuvraj into the senior side and the rest, as they say, is history.

Beginning with a sublime 84 against Australia in the 2000 ICC Knockout, Yuvraj went on to play stellar roles in India’s 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup triumphs.

