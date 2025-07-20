5 major statements made by CSK's Urvil Patel in recent podcast post IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel discussed various topics related to his career, IPL call-up and his relationship with his father during a recent appearance on the GC Podcast.Patel made headlines during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, when he registered the fastest hundred by an Indian off 28 balls. However, he failed to generate enough interest among IPL franchises, and was unsold in the auction.The talented batter finally managed to bag an IPL contract from CSK, replacing the injured Vansh Bedi in the squad. He impressed with his six-hitting abilities, slamming 68 runs in three games at a mind-boggling strike rate of 212.50.On that note, let's take a look at the major comments made by Urvil Patel during his appearance on the podcast.#1 On receiving calls from RCB and CSK on same dayUrvil Patel dropped a bombshell about him receiving calls from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Super Kings on the same day. As per Patel, RCB contacted him after Devdutt Padikkal's injury, but didn't ensure that he would be the ultimate choice as a replacement player and instead called him for trials. He said:&quot;When I come to know about it, I was very excited because I remember there were two good news for me on the same day. I first got a call from RCB that Devdutt Padikkal might have been injured. So, they were looking for a replacement. So, they called me first but didn’t confirm that they will pick me. They asked me to come for a 15-day trial.&quot; (5:00)Interestingly, Patel soon received a call from CSK scout, who confirmed to him that they have finalized his name as a replacement. Notably, he had undergone CSK trials in April.&quot;After one hour, I got a call from CSK. [AR] Srikkanth sir from scouting called me and said they are considering me as a replacement player. So, be ready. So, I was confused. I said, ‘Sir, RCB also called me.’ He said they were sure about me to include in the team. He told me to be ready and wait for BCCI’s approval.&quot;It was a very good moment for me. I remember were having a vacation so the family was together. I remember the call was around 1 pm and I told the family in the evening that it’s clear that I am going to CSK,&quot; he added.#2 Urvil Patel opens up on his father's dream and becoming a wicketkeeperUrvil Patel revealed that he was very close to his father, as he has played a key role in him helping become a cricketer. He said:&quot;I am emotionally connected with my dad, as before starting this journey, he had a dream of watching his son making a career in sports. During his younger days, he dreamed of being a sprinter, but could not do it due to family's pressure, so he wanted me to follow my passion.&quot; (8:00)Moreover, Patel disclosed that his father wanted him to become a fast bowler, but he ended up becoming a keeper due to his fielding skills. He added:&quot;He wanted me to be a fast bowler. So, at first, somewhere he was thinking that Urvil will become a fast bowler. After some time, when I he got me enrolled in an academy then I realized that instead of generating pace, I was chucking the ball. We talked to sir and then asked me to try something else. He made me a leg-spinner and I was doing good leg-spin but the bowl couldn’t cover the distance. So, it didn’t work out.&quot;Finally, my coach was a wicketkeeper so he told my father, ‘Mukesh bhai, there is only option of wicketkeeping.’ It’s because I used to be a good fielder and was stylish as well. At right time, I picked the right thing. I began wicketkeeping at the age of 10.&quot;#3 Urvil Patel praises Gujarat Titans' players and managementUrvil Patel was picked by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 auction, but didn't get an opportunity to represent the side. However, Patel lauded the Titans' team environment for instilling confidence in the players by not putting performance pressure on them.Patel credited the team's environment to help players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami and Sai Sudharsan grow in stature. He said:&quot;A healthy environment is required for a team to achieve success. A player does not need to be under performance pressure, and the team knows your capability and trusts you. The squad comprised many players who have overcome their mistakes to learn and become better performers. At that time, the core level of players have now become highly skilled, like Hardik bhai, Shubman, Shami, Sai Sudharsan.&quot; (42:10)Further, Urvil Patel also mentioned the names of Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shami, Mohit Sharma and Rahul Tewatia for supporting him. He also praised head coach Ashish Nehra for treating all players equally, which helped the players to remain committed to the side and having a belief in their abilities. He added:&quot;The seniors were very supportive as well, like Rashid bhai, Hardik bhai, Shami bhai, Mohit bhai, Rahul bhai. They didn't want the youngsters to feel inferior in front of them. Ashish [Nehra] was very clear that all 25 players will be the same for him. This is what a young player needs, which fuels the motivation and belief in your abilities. This is the reason why GT have been so successful.&quot;#4 Urvil on his debut IPL inningsUrvil Patel shed light on his making his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans on May 7, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. According to Patel, it felt like a domestic game, and he remained optimistic of doing well for the side. He said:&quot;At first, I thought there will be a lot of crowds. There will be pressure but I don’t know why, when I made my debut, I had not thought about anything. I felt like I was playing in domestic. The only thing in my mind was that I had nothing to lose this year. I will only gain.&quot; (19:20)Patel also revealed that he received strong support from the management regarding his place in the side, which helped him to remain confident. He added:&quot;There was a strong instruction that I will play three matches. They asked me to play like I did in trial matches. As a player, I also need freehand. I backed my game and got the opportunity that I wanted.&quot;#5 On his father meeting MS DhoniUrvil Patel also revealed that his family doesn't watch him play because of anxiety, specifically his father. However, Patel convinced his father to visit the stadium and meet MS Dhoni.The right-hander revealed that his father enjoyed the match and it was a special moment for him to see his family take a photo with Dhoni at the team's hotel.Patel said:&quot;My parents hesitate to watch me play. I told my father that whether you watch the game or not but I want you to meet Mahi bhai. My father then especially came to watch the match because of him. He enjoyed because there were a lot of families and Kasi Sir (CEO) was also there. There was introduction and all, so he enjoyed it. At last, we met Mahi bhai at the hotel, it was a special moment for everyone. I wanted a photo of my family with Mahi bhai and that too in a yellow jersey with him together.&quot; (16:30)