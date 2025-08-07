5 major statements made by MS Dhoni in recent event shortly after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni recently appeared at an event, where he made some interesting statements. Dhoni rarely takes part in any interviews after retirement from international cricket, but he takes up the mic and speaks at promotional events at times.

A similar event took place recently, where Dhoni spoke about a range of topics. The Indian legend discussed his future at Chennai Super Kings and broke silence over his status for IPL 2026.

In this listicle, we will look at the five major statements MS Dhoni made during an event appearance after the fifth Test between India and England.

#1 MS Dhoni says he will be with CSK till 2040

Over the last few years, Dhoni has kept the fans guessing about whether he will play one more IPL season or not. After IPL 2025 ended, the Chennai Super Kings legend did not give a clear answer on whether or not he will don the yellow jersey in 2026.

During the recent media event, Dhoni confirmed that he will be with CSK for the next 15-20 years irrespective of whether he is playing for the team or not. Dhoni said:

"Me and CSK, we are together. You know, even for the next 15-20 years (crowd cheers). I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years."

#2 Dhoni admits CSK have not been up to the mark in the last 2 seasons

Dhoni also reflected on Chennai Super Kings' performance in the last two IPL seasons, admitting that the team has not performed well. However, the CSK legend mentioned that his team has learned a lot of things from the last two seasons.

"Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. But what is important is for you to see the learnings," Dhoni said at the event.

#3 Dhoni confirms Ruturaj Gaikwad will return in IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad missed a major part of IPL 2025 due to injury. In his absence, Dhoni had to captain the Chennai Super Kings. At the recent media event, Dhoni confirmed that Gaikwad will come back next season.

"Rutu will be coming back. He got injured. But he will be coming back. So, we are quite sorted now," Dhoni said.

Gaikwad's absence hurt the CSK batting department a lot. By the end of the season, CSK had sorted out a majority of their batting issues, but it was too late in the race to the playoffs.

#4 MS Dhoni calls Chennai his adopted home

During the media event, the host asked Dhoni to participate in a rapid fire, to which the CSK legend agreed. Dhoni was asked to describe Chennai. Here's what he replied:

"Well, second home. [I'm] an adopted son."

MS Dhoni has an enormous fan following in Chennai. The people in Chennai fondly call him 'Thala'.

#5 How CSK almost got a new theme song

'Whistle Podu' has been the theme song of the Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural season. While there have been remix versions of the song over the years, the 'Whistle Podu' theme has always been there.

During the media event, MS Dhoni disclosed that there were talks of changing the theme song after three or four seasons in IPL. However, the CSK legend felt the original theme song should only be used. He added that Whistle Podu and CSK will always be together.

