5 major stats from India's 1983 World Cup winning run

India made history by winning the 1983 World Cup as they became the first nation apart from the West Indies to capture the trophy. The Indian cricket team entered the mega event as underdogs. However, Kapil Dev and Co. played to their full potential and ended the competition as the winners.

The organizers placed India in Group B along with defending champions West Indies, debutants Zimbabwe and the mighty Australians. India began their 1983 World Cup campaign with wins against the Caribbean and Zimbabwean outfits, but lost their next two matches to Australia and West Indies.

India then made an excellent comeback and won four matches on the trot to win the 1983 World Cup. Here are some of the top stats from the Indian team's winning run.

#1 Kapil Dev had the best strike rate among players who scored 150+ runs in 1983 World Cup

Kapil Dev captained India in the 1983 World Cup

Skipper Kapil Dev led India from the front in the 1983 World Cup by scoring 303 runs in eight innings. While most batters had a strike rate of around 75 in that competition, Dev aggregated 303 runs at a strike rate of 108.99.

The Indian all-rounder had the highest strike rate in the team. He also had the best strike rate among players who scored at least 150 runs in the 1983 World Cup.

#2 Kapil Dev registered the highest individual score in 1983 World Cup

Kapil Dev destroyed the Zimbabwean bowling attack in the 1983 World Cup

Kapil Dev played perhaps the greatest innings in World Cup history during the 1983 edition of the mega event. India locked horns with Zimbabwe after losing to Australia and West Indies. The Indian team was down to 17/5 in the first innings.

Captain Kapil Dev batted at number six and played an incredible knock of 175 runs. He faced 138 deliveries and smacked 16 fours and six maximums. It was the highest individual score at the 1983 World Cup.

#3 Roger Binny was the most successful bowler in the 1983 World Cup

Roger Binny was the leading wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup. The right-arm pacer shone in India's triumph by scalping 18 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 29.3.

Binny was one of the few bowlers to take a 4-wicket haul in the tournament. His best bowling figures were 4/29.

#4 India became the first nation to defeat West Indies in a World Cup match

West Indies won the first two Cricket World Cup tournaments without losing a single match. Their winning streak ended at the hands of India in the 1983 World Cup.

India was the only team to defeat West Indies in that tournament. They first beat the Caribbean side by 34 runs in the group stage and then by 43 runs in the final.

#5 Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani created an all-time World Cup record

Kapil Dev was the best player for India in that competition

During the match against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev built a partnership of 126 runs with wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani for the ninth wicket. Kirmani scored only 24 runs off 56 deliveries in that partnership.

To date, it remains the best ninth wicket partnership in the Cricket World Cup. It is highly unlikely that the record will ever be broken.

