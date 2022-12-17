5 middle-order batters Delhi Capitals can target in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction

Delhi Capitals had an excellent Indian Premier League auction in 2022. However, it did not translate into favorable results for the Capitals. They failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished fifth in the points table. One of the reasons for their disappointing season was the failure of the middle-order batters.

Delhi will be looking to add a potent batter to their side in the upcoming mini-auction. Here are five of those players that Delhi will look to target in the key event of the cash-rich league.

1) Harry Brook

Harry Brook is currently one of the best young players in world cricket. He has played 20 T20I's for England and has scored 372 runs at an impressive strike rate of 137.77. He has performed exceptionally well in the T20 and Test series against Pakistan.

Brook was the third-highest run scorer in the seven-match T20I series with 238 runs in 6 innings. The 23-year-old scored two tons in the test match series against Pakistan and his contribution was instrumental to England's victory. Furthermore, the English batter can score runs quickly and will certainly be able to solve Delhi's middle-order woes.

2) Narayan Jagadeesan

Jagadeesan had an incredible run in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy. He emerged as the top run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 830 runs in eight matches for Tamil Nadu. Delhi Capitals will also be looking to sign a backup in the mini-auction. Jagadeesan being a middle-order wicket-keeper batsman could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Capitals.

3) Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lankan white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka is a hard hitter who bats in the lower middle order. With the Delhi Capitals also requiring a bowling allrounder, he could be a valuable addition to the Capitals side.

The 31-year-old currently plays for Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League and has scored 101 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 171.18. Shanaka's leadership skills were pivotal in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup triumph, while his experience will certainly help Rishabh Pant to lead the side effectively.

4) Samarth Vyas

Samarth plays for Saurashtra in domestic cricket. He is a dependable batter who is in great form right now. He has scored 443 runs in ten games at a terrific average of 44.30 helped the side to secure a title victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Vyas was also in good form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as well. He scored 314 runs in seven games at a lavish strike rate of 177.40. He also ended up as the third-highest run-getter in the latest edition of the Saurashtra Premier League with 154 runs in four games at a brilliant strike rate of 143.93. Henceforth, he could turn out to be a smart buy for the Delhi Capitals.

5) Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie Van der Dussen is an experienced batter who can explode in the middle order. In June this year, he smashed an unbeaten 75 off just 46 balls against India in Delhi to guide South Africa to victory. He is vastly experienced in South African domestic cricket and his experience will surely help the youngsters in the Delhi Capitals squad.

Delhi Capitals have 19.45 crores left in their kitty and must look to plug most of the loopholes in the squad. The Pant-led side must focus on buying good middle-order batter as they are quite fragile.

