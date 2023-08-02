5 players to watch out for in men's Hundred 2023 season

Men's Hundred 2023 got underway on Tuesday, August 1, with a battle between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets. Daniel Sams' brilliant death bowling helped the Rockets defend a 134-run target and secure a six-run victory in the season opener.

Cricket fans across the United Kingdom had been eagerly waiting for Men's Hundred 2023 because it is the premier white-ball league in England. Apart from Southern Brave and Trent Rockets, six other teams, namely Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, Oval Invincibles, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, and Northern Superchargers are part of the tournament.

In this listicle now, we will look at the five big names to watch out for in the men's Hundred 2023 season.

#1 Joe Root, Trent Rockets

Former England captain Joe Root has surprised the fans with his reverse scoops and aggressive intent under the 'Bazball' approach of England in Test cricket. Root has not shied away from playing risky shots against the fast bowlers in pace-friendly conditions.

Despite his heroics in Test cricket, Root has not received any chances to play T20I cricket for England since May 2019. With the T20 World Cup set to happen next year, he will be keen to earn a recall to the T20I squad by performing well in the Hundred this year.

#2 Shadab Khan, Birmingham Phoenix

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was one of the most impressive players in last year's T20 World Cup. His half-century in a high-pressure match against South Africa, wicket-taking skills, and fantastic fielding played a vital role in Pakistan's journey to the final.

Khan has been in demand in T20 leagues after the mega event. He recently turned up for the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket. It will be exciting to see if his all-round brilliance can help Birmingham Phoenix win Men's Hundred 2023.

#3 Wayne Parnell, Northern Superchargers

South African star Wayne Parnell has done an excellent job as captain in T20 leagues. He led the Pretoria Capitals to the SA20 Final earlier this year. Last month, he guided the Seattle Orcas to the Major League Cricket Final.

Parnell will lead the Northern Superchargers squad in Men's Hundred 2023 and will aim to win his first title as captain in 2023 after losing the SA20 and MLC Finals.

#4 Mark Wood, London Spirit

Express fast bowler Mark Wood earned a lot of attention with his performances in IPL and Ashes this year. He bagged a five-wicket haul for Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener against Delhi Capitals. In the Ashes, England remained undefeated in the three matches he played.

Wood will hold the key to London Spirit's success in Men's Hundred 2023. He will have the support of Nathan Ellis and Chris Wood in the pace attack.

#5 Shaheen Afridi, Welsh Fire

Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has emerged as a match-winner for his teams consistently at the international level and in T20 leagues. Afridi starred in Lahore Qalandars' Pakistan Super League triumph this year. He also played a major role in Pakistan's journey to the T20 World Cup Final in Australia.

Afridi recently became the first bowler to take four wickets in the opening over of a T20 game while playing for Nottinghamshire Outlaws. He knows the English conditions well and can be the game-changer for the Welsh Fire.

