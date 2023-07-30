5 big names who might return to IPL 2024 because of T20 World Cup in June

IPL 2024 will take place from March to May next year. The dates for the tournament are yet to be announced, but according to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC T20 World Cup will be held from June 4 to 30 in the USA and West Indies next year.

It will be a 20-team mega event in the Caribbean Islands and United States. Almost all cricket boards do not plan any bilateral series when the IPL is underway, which is why if a player needs proper practice in the shortest format of the game for the T20 World Cup, he will have to come to the IPL.

A lot of big names stayed away from IPL in 2023, but here's a list of the five players who could return in IPL 2024 because of the T20 World Cup in June.

#1 Mitchell Starc might return to IPL 2024

Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2014 and 2015.

He has not played a single IPL match since the 2015 season despite receiving contracts from RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders. He missed the tournaments after that due to injuries, and from 2019 onwards, he has not registered himself for the league.

Keeping T20 World Cup 2024 in mind, Starc may want to play in the IPL next year. It will be interesting to see if the Aussie speedster registers himself for the upcoming auction.

#2 Pat Cummins is likely to return for IPL 2024

Another Australian fast bowler who missed IPL 2023 was Pat Cummins. He was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, but KKR released him because he made himself unavailable to remain fresh for World Test Championship Final and Ashes.

Cummins will have to return via the auction next year. He cannot sign a deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders directly. Since he performed well for KKR, the Knight Riders could rope him in if he returns next year.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan may return to IPL 2024

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's last IPL appearance came in the 2021 season final for KKR against Chennai Super Kings. The Bangladesh player received a deal from Kolkata last season but he had to pull out due to international matches and personal reasons.

Shakib can return to the league for the first time since 2021 in 2024. With the T20 World Cup in June, even BCB may allow Shakib to participate in the IPL.

#4 Sam Billings may return in IPL 2024

England wicketkeeper Sam Billings played for KKR in IPL 2022 but stayed away from the league last year to focus on his red-ball career.

With the T20 World Cup in June 2024, Billings may look to perform well in IPL and earn a place in England's squad. He can bat anywhere in the top-order and middle-order as well as keep the wickets for the team.

#5 Alex Hales may return for IPL 2024

England's explosive opening batter Alex Hales has not played in the IPL since 2018. He was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in 2022 but did not get a game. Hales made himself unavailable for the 2023 season to manage his workload.

The England batter can think of participating in the 2024 season, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. He was an integral part of England's T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Poll : Should RCB sign Mitchell Starc if he is available for IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes