5 records that were broken during India's emphatic 44-run win in the 2nd T20I vs Australia 

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India recorded a fabulous 44-run triumph over Australia in the second T20 international at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum on Sunday, November 26.

With their win, India have further tightened their grip on the five-match T20I series and have taken a 2-0 lead.

After being put in to bat first, India's top order relished the conditions in Thiruvananthapuram and scored heavily.

All the top three batsmen - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan made half-centuries. Rinku Singh (31* off 9) came in late to deliver another fabulous cameo. India finished their innings with a mammoth total of 235/4.

In reply, Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Prasidh Krishna (3/41) completely derailed the Australian innings. Despite some fireworks from Marcus Stoinis (45) and Matthew Wade (42*), Australia could only get to 191/9 and lost the encounter by 44 runs.

The high-scoring affair also saw a slew of records broken. On that note, here are five of the most significant records that were broken during the recently concluded second T20I between India and Australia.

#5 Team with the most 220+ scores in T20I history

Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh for India [Getty Images]

With their attacking approach, Team India have been setting examples for teams around the world, especially in white-ball cricket.

Notching up 235 runs on Sunday, the Indian side became the team with the most 220+ totals in T20 internationals.

It was India's ninth instance of scoring over 220 runs in T20I cricket, surpassing South Africa on the list. The Proteas have made eight scores of 220+ in their T20I history.

#4 Highest team total in IND vs AUS T20Is

Players leaving the field after the Indian innings [Getty Images]

Team India and Australia have collided against each other across 28 T20I encounters. On Sunday, however, India recorded the highest team score in India vs. Australia T20I matches.

The Men in Blue entertained the Trivandrum crowd with some blistering hits. The hosts made 235/4, which is the highest team score in the T20I history between the two teams.

India (235/4) surpassed Australia's total of 211/6, which they scored while chasing in a T20I in Mohali in 2022.

#3 First instance of India's top three scoring 50+ in a T20I game

Expand Tweet

The second T20I of the ongoing series saw the first-ever instance where all top three Indian batters scored 50+ in a single T20 international.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal went berserk right from the word go and smashed 53 off just 25 balls. Ishan Kishan also smoked 52 off 32 while Ruturaj Gaikwad played a steady knock of 58 off 43 balls.

#2 Highest score by an Indian in powerplay in a T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal during India vs Australia T20I [Getty Images]

The intent shown by Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order left the spectators in awe. The young left-hander, who was playing only his 10th T20I innings, set a perfect platform for India.

With his free-flowing batting, Jaiswal made 53 runs in only 25 balls. He batted at a superb strike rate of 212 but was unfortunate to get out on the penultimate ball of the powerplay.

Regardless, Jaiswal's 53 runs on Sunday is now the most any Indian batter has scored inside the powerplay of a T20I game. The 21-year-old broke Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's record, who both made 50 runs in a T20I, against New Zealand and Scotland, respectively, inside the first six overs.

#1 Joint-most wins in T20I history

Expand Tweet

With their remarkable victory over Australia, Team India have now become the joint-most successful side in T20I cricket.

India's win on Sunday was their 135th in the shortest format of international cricket, which takes them to the top of the list. They are now level with Pakistan, who also have 135 T20I victories to their name. India, however, have a better win percentage.

While India have played a total of 211 T20Is, Pakistan have featured in 226 T20 internationals.