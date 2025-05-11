5 records/milestones Virat Kohli can still achieve in Test cricket

Team India fans received a major jolt with the news yesterday (May 10) about ace batter Virat Kohli possibly retiring from Test cricket. The 36-year-old has reportedly conveyed to the BCCI his wish to step aside from the red-ball format.

Yet, the board has requested him to reconsider his decision, considering skipper Rohit Sharma's recent Test retirement. India also have a crucial five-Test series in England in a month. Should Kohli continue donning the Indian whites in the next World Test Championship (WTC), several Test records and milestones will be in sight for the champion batter.

While nothing can get dismissed when we talk about Kohli, one can assume the right-hander will play a maximum of another two years in Tests, if that.

With that in mind, let us look at five records/milestones Virat Kohli can still achieve in Test cricket.

# 1 Underrated Indian record within touching distance

If Australia has been Virat Kohli's biggest nemesis in his Test career, England is a close second. The veteran batter has been involved in several engrossing battles with England over the years in red-ball cricket.

Kohli's struggles in England in 2014 and later overcoming them in 2018 are well-documented. After all the ups and downs against England, Kohli is the fifth leading run-scorer in India-England Tests with 1,991 runs at an average of 42.36. While

Joe Root is atop this list and is likely to add to his tally in the upcoming India-England series. Yet, Kohli can claim the top spot among Indian batters. Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar are the leading run-scorers in India-England Tests among Indian batters with 2,535 and 2,483 runs, respectively.

Should Kohli enjoy a 2018-esque series in England again with close to 600 runs, he could become the all-time leading run-getter among Indian batters against England in Tests.

# 2 The monumental five-digit milestone

Scoring 10,000 runs in Test cricket is no mean feat and one that cements a batter as an all-time legend. Only 15 cricketers and three Indians have achieved the milestone in the long history of the format.

Kohli is currently on 9,230 runs and on the cusp of becoming only the fourth Indian to reach the 10,000-run club in Tests.

With India set to play nine Tests until the end of the year, the 36-year-old is one purple patch away from ticking that box in an already illustrious career. Should we assume Kohli batting 16 innings in the nine Tests, he would have to average just a tick over 48 to cross the 10,000 barrier.

# 3 Significant legacy-enhancing record against Australia

Every great batter has certain opposition that brings out the best in him. Yet, when that opponent is Australia, a batter's legacy takes a massive uptick, considering Australia's dominance of world cricket over the years.

Kohli's battles with Australia have made for arguably the best and most high-intensity viewing for Test cricket fans. He has an incredible nine centuries against the Aussies in the red-ball format.

Kohli is behind only his former teammate, Sachin Tendulkar, and England legend Jack Hobbs, who have 12 and 11 Test centuries against Australia, respectively. India will play Australia in a five-Test series at home in early 2007.

Kohli could be highly motivated to extend his Test career until the end of the 2025-27 WTC to achieve this legacy-defining record.

# 4 Most runs in India-South Africa Tests

Team India will play South Africa in a two-match home series at the end of this year, and Virat Kohli has the opportunity to break another Sachin Tendulkar record. India and South Africa have produced some of the most accomplished Test batters in history, and Tendulkar, with 1,741 runs, is the all-time leading scorer in India-South Africa Tests.

Kohli is not too far behind at fourth with 1,408 runs against the Proteas. While 334 runs seems a fair distance away, Kohli's dominance on Indian pitches could mean a big century in one of the innings, with other substantial contributions, should be enough to overtake Tendulkar in another all-time list.

# 5 Incredible '5K Double'

Virat Kohli is closing in on 5,000 Test runs in two contrasting places, with an opportunity to complete each one in short order. The seasoned batter is on 4,894 runs away from home, and the upcoming England tour should see him complete 5,000 away runs.

Kohli is also on 4,789 Test runs in Asian conditions, with India playing three consecutive series after the England affair in the Asian subcontinent. Four home Tests against the West Indies and South Africa should see Kohli sail past the 5,000-run mark in Asia.

Yet, should he fail to do so, India's next series in Sri Lanka later next year should almost certainly be sufficient for Kohli to complete this incredible milestone.

