5 records that Yashasvi Jaiswal broke en route to his superb 214* vs England in Rajkot 

Team India's sensational performance on Day 4 saw them clinch the third Test match against England in Rajkot. The hosts were simply ruthless in the game after gaining a 126-run lead after the first innings.

Apart from the promising debuts from Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, one of the major positives for India turned out to be Yashasvi Jaiswal's incredible run of form.

The Indian opener was out cheaply in the first innings but left no stone unturned in the second essay, where he clubbed 214* runs in only 236 balls. Jaiswal's knock wasn't just about big hitting; it showcased laudable resilience.

After he got to his century on Day 3, Jaiswal was excruciatingly in pain due to a back spasm before retiring himself, only to come back on Day 4. He batted with authority on Sunday, and accumulated runs at a faster rate as India eyed declaring their innings.

Jaiswal was involved in a superb unbeaten stand of 172 runs with Sarfaraz, who himself made his second fifty (68*) in the match. During his unbelievable 214*-run knock, Jaiswal shattered a slew of records. Here is a compilation of five such records.

#5 First Indian to convert his first three Test hundreds into 150+ scores

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

Yashasvi Jaiswal has enjoyed a stellar start to his Test career. The southpaw from Mumbai has made a habit of piling up big scores and has become the first-ever Indian player to convert his first three Test tons into scores of 150 or more.

Jaiswal made plummeted 171 when he made his maiden Test ton against the West Indies in Dominica. Remarkably, his both second and third Test hundreds have been double centuries.

He became the first Indian and seventh player overall to achieve the feat after Javed Miandad, Andrew Jones, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, Matthew Sinclair, and Graeme Smith.

#4 Most runs by a left-hander in a Test series for India

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Four

By a striking distance, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the best batter in the ongoing series. He is the highest run-getter with 545 runs and is way ahead in the list after Ben Duckett, who has 288 runs to his name.

Interestingly, Jaiswal's 545 runs are the most by any left-hand batter in a single Test series for India. He has already surpassed the record held by Sourav Ganguly, who made 534 runs in a home Test series against Pakistan in 2007.

Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for smashing the most runs in a Test series for India. He made 774 in a five-match Test series against the West Indies in 1970/71. Jaiswal still possibly has four more innings ahead of him and if continues his ominous batting form, he will be a big threat to Gavaskar's long-standing record.

#3 Most sixes in a single Test series

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day One

Jaiswal has dominated the English bowlers throughout the series. He has a method to his madness, showcasing his his fearless approach to the game and willingness to attack even in the longest format.

The 22-year-old has made almost 25 percent of his total runs in the series through sixes, smashing as many as 22 maximums across six innings.

He now holds the record for hitting the most sixes in a single Test series, surpassing Rohit Sharma's 19 sixes (vs South Africa in 2019).

It is quite phenomenal to know that Jaiswal (22) single-handedly clubbed more sixes than the entire English team (18) combined in the series thus far.

#2 Third Indian to score two consecutive Test double centuries

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Four

It is not the first time Jaiswal has sparkled the Indian crowd with his wollow in the series. In the previous match in Vizag, the left-hander hammered 209 runs and helped India clinch the match by 106 runs.

He has followed it up with another superlative performance, this time registering his career-best score of 214*. In doing so, he has become only the third Indian ever to score two consecutive centuries after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Overall, he is the seventh individual to achieve the magnificent feat, adding his name with the likes of Wally Hammond (twice), Sir Don Bradman, Vinod Kambli, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Clarke, Virat Kohli.

#1 Joint-most sixes in a single Test innings

Another major six-hitting record that Jaiswal broke on Sunday was of becoming the Indian with the most sixes in a single Test innings. He eclipsed Najvot Singh Sidhu and Mayank Agarwal's record, who both hit eight maximums in a Test innings.

Jaiswal, who smacked 12 lusty blows, has now joined Wasim Akram on the list of batters with the most sixes in a single Test innings. Akram also hit a dozen of sixes en route to his famous 257* against Zimbabwe in 1996.

