5 star foreign players who remained unsold at IPL 2023 Auction and PSL Draft 2023

IPL 2023 Auction and PSL Draft 2023 took place earlier this month. Many players from India, Pakistan, and overseas nations earned contracts from the IPL and PSL franchises during the two events.

As always, hundreds of players made themselves available for both leagues. However, not all of them earned contracts. 325 players remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction, while several big names were ignored by the Pakistan Super League teams at PSL Draft 2023 as well.

In this listicle now, we will list down the top five overseas players who remained unsold and unpicked at IPL 2023 Auction and PSL Draft 2023, respectively.

#1 Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi was one of the first players from his nation to earn contracts in overseas T20 leagues. However, his stock seems to have gone down in recent months as the star all-rounder failed to earn a contract at the IPL 2023 Auction and PSL Draft 2023.

Nabi, who has represented multiple IPL and PSL franchises in the past, has a lot of T20 experience under his belt. It should not be a surprise if one of the teams ropes him in as a replacement during the season.

#2 Dawid Malan, England

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Another big name whose stocks seem to have taken a dip in recent months is former world number one T20I batter Dawid Malan. The England batter was in demand in both the IPL and PSL not long ago.

However, the franchises refrained from offering him a contract for the 2023 season. Malan recently played for The Chennai Braves in Abu Dhabi T10, where he scored 84 runs in six innings at an average of 14.

#3 Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Taskin Ahmed is one of the best white-ball bowlers in Asia right now. He has played 52 ODIs and 46 T20Is for Bangladesh, scalping a total of 105 wickets. However, neither the IPL teams nor the PSL teams showed any interest in his services for the 2023 season.

Fans should note that Ahmed remained unsold last season as well, but IPL team Lucknow Super Giants later approached him to join them as a replacement.

#4 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz wowed the fans with his incredible performance in the ODI series against India. Mehidy has been a top performer for Bangladesh over the last few months.

However, the all-rounder has attracted zero interest from the IPL and PSL teams. None of the PSL teams picked him in the Diamond category, while Mehidy failed to make the cut to the final list of 405 players at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#5 Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa

Rassie van der Dussen made his IPL debut last season for the Rajasthan Royals team. He played three games, scoring 22 runs at a strike rate of less than 100.

The South African batter has a fantastic record in T20I matches for South Africa, but neither the IPL nor PSL teams wanted him in their squads for the upcoming season. Perhaps his ₹2 crore base price could have stopped the teams from bidding for him at IPL 2023 Auction.

