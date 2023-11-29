5 worst bowling figures by an Indian in T20Is ft. Prasidh Krishna

In a thrilling run-fest in Guwahati, Australia kept themselves alive in the ongoing 5-match T20I series against India by beating the hosts in the third match on Tuesday, November 28. Glenn Maxwell's heroic hundred (104*) propelled the visitors to a five-wicket win.

After winning the toss, Matthew Wade asked India to bat first. The hosts made a superlative first-innings total of 222/3 in their 20 overs. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (123*) was the star for India, scoring the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is.

In reply, Australia had to go all guns blazing, which they did and added 67 runs in the powerplay. Then came Glenn Maxwell, who decimated the Indian attack and smashed a 47-ball century to take Australia over the line.

While most of the Indian bowlers were ineffective on the night, Prasidh Krishna, in particular, had a day to forget. The right-armer leaked 68 runs in his four overs and became the Indian with the most expensive bowling figures in a T20I game.

On that very note, let's take a look at the five worst bowling figures by an Indian in the shortest format of the international game.

#5 1/56 - Deepak Chahar (vs WI) and Umran Malik (vs ENG)

Two Indian pacers with contrasting strengths, Deepak Chahar and Umran Malik, feature on this list. While Chahar is typically a new-ball bowler, who relies heavily on his swing, Malik is one of the fastest bowlers in the country and often hurries the batters with his pace.

However, both endured bad days, where they leaked 56 runs each. In 2019, India hosted the West Indies for a three-match T20I series.

In the first game in Hyderabad, the visitors made 207/5 and targetted Chahar, who returned with figures of 56/1 in his four overs. On that day, no other Indian bowler gave away more than 36 runs.

Likewise, Malik also came up with a spell of 56/1 when India faced England in the third T20I in Nottingham in 2022. The English batters really took a toll on an inexperienced Indian pace attack, which consisted of Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, and Harshal Patel.

England won that particular game despite Suryakumar Yadav scoring a breathtaking 117 off 55.

#4 0/57 - Joginder Sharma vs England at 2007 T20 World Cup

This match, which is vividly remembered for Yuvraj Singh's iconic six sixes off Stuart Broad in an over, also saw Joginder Sharma give away 57 runs.

In a crucial 2007 T20 World Cup match in Durban, India posted a big first-innings score of 218/4 on the back of a freakish knock by Yuvraj (58 off 16).

In reply, the English batters tried their best but could only make 200/6 in their 20 overs. However, Joginder Sharma didn't have a great outing as he leaked runs at an economy rate of 14.25, giving away 57 runs in his four overs.

Despite this, Joginder wasn't the worst bowler on the night as Broad returned a forgettable spell of 0/60 in the first innings.

#3 2/62 - Arshdeep Singh vs South Africa in 2022

Arshdeep Singh is all smiles after taking a wicket [Getty Images]

When South Africa toured India for a three-match T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2022, Arshdeep Singh ended up as the highest wicket-taker with five wickets across two innings.

Arshdeep began the series with a match-winning spell of 3/32 in Trivandrum. In the next match in Guwahati, he struck twice in his first over and dismissed both Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw. South Africa, thus, tumbled in their pursuit of 238 runs in the second innings.

However, it all went downhill after that for Arshdeep. The left-armer leaked 16, 15, and 26 runs in his next three overs and ended up with a bowling analysis of 2/62 at an economy rate of 15.5.

While India went on to win the match by 16 runs, Arshdeep became the first Indian pacer to give away more than 60 runs in a T20I game.

#2 0/64 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs South Africa in 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal vs South Africa in 2018 [Getty Images]

Yuzvendra Chahal was one of India's most effective weapons when the Men in Blue crushed South Africa 5-1 in a 6-match ODI series on the latter's home soil.

However, the leg-spinner cut a sorry figure with a disastrous outing in the second T20I in Centurion. With the rain around, Chahal failed to control the wet ball and was hit for 64 runs in four overs, the most by an India spinner in a T20I.

The 13th over of South Africa's innings and Chahal's 3rd went for 23 runs. In the course of the match, the leggie became the first Indian bowler to concede 7 sixes in a T20I. Five of those seven sixes were struck by Heinrich Klaasen, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant 30-ball 69.

#1 0/68 - Prasidh Krishna vs Australia in 2023

Prasidh Krishna now holds the unwanted record [Getty Images]

The latest entrant on the list, Prasidh Krishna, now holds the unwanted record for recording the worst-ever figures by an Indian in T20 internationals. The recently concluded third T20I against Australia in Guwahati saw the 27-year-old leak 68 runs in his four overs.

The Aussie batters straightway found it easy to hit Prasidh's bowling, who gave away four boundaries to Travis Head (35 off 18) in his first over.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav then waited for three wickets to fall before handing Prasidh the ball for his second over. There was a sudden momentum shift in that over, as Maxwell pounced on the lanky pacer and accumulated 23 runs.

Then came the death overs, where Prasidh started off his second spell with a resounding 18th over. He executed the slower balls perfectly against two set batters and leaked just six runs. He was then tasked with defending 21 runs off the ultimate over of the game.

Unfortunately for him and Team India, Maxwell showed great composure while Prasidh looked clueless. He gave away their four boundaries and a six off his last over as Australia scripted their second-biggest run-chase in T20I history.