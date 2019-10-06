×
6 Indian batsmen with hundred in each innings of a Test match

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Feature
957   //    06 Oct 2019, 14:05 IST

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma made a brilliant debut as Test opener scoring 176 in the first innings of the first Test at Visakhapatnam against South Africa. He continued his impressive show in the second innings as well, caressing his way to 127 as India maintained in the upper hand over the Proteas.

After sharing a massive 317-run stand with Mayank Agarwal in the first innings, Rohit shattered a few more records in the second innings as well. With his hundred in the second innings, he became the first batsman to score a hundred in each innings of a Test match on debut as opener.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit hit 23 fours and 6 sixes in the first innings and 10 fours and 7 sixes in the second. With a total of 13 sixes, he is now the record holder for the Indian batsman with most number of sixes in a Test. Navjot Singh Sidhu held the previous record when he smashed eight sixes against Sri Lanka at Lucknow in 1994. During the course of the innings, Rohit also overtook Rahul Dravid’s record six successive fifty plus scores at home.

As for hitting a hundred in each innings, Rohit is now the sixth Indian to achieve the feat.

Here’s a look at five Indian batsmen who notched up a hundred in each innings before Rohit.

Vijay Hazare

Vijay Hazare
Vijay Hazare

The legendary Vijay Hazare was the first Indian batsman to score a hundred in both innings of a Test match. He achieved this feat during India’s tour of Australia in 1948, in the 4th Test at Adelaide played from January 23-28.

Australia batted first and put up a massive 674 on the board as Don Bradman led the way with 201. Lindsay Hassett ended unbeaten on 198 while Sid Barnes made 112. India managed 381 in response with Dattu Phadkar top-scoring with 123 and Hazare scoring 116. The latter hit 14 fours in his 303-ball stay.

India were made to follow on, and Hazare again stood up to the Aussie bowling with a hard-fought 145. This time, Hazare hit 17 fours before being bowled by Ray Lindwall. Hemu Adhikari contributed 51 but the other Indian batsmen could not do much as India folded up for 277 and lost by an innings and 16 runs. Lindwall ran through India in the second innings with 7 for 38.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Sunil Gavaskar
