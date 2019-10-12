7 interesting facts you didn't know about Virat Kohli's double centuries

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 105 // 12 Oct 2019, 14:22 IST

BCCI on Twitter: Virat Kohli

Records tumbled as Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his seventh double hundred against South Africa in the second Test. He became only the fourth captain to score a century in his 50th Test as captain. He also became the first Indian batsman to score 40 international centuries as captain, scoring 21 in ODIs and 19 in Tests. He is just one behind Ricky Ponting, who ended his career with 41 centuries as captain of Australia.

Here's a look at certain interesting facts that you didn't know about Virat Kohli's seven double centuries.

#1 Virat Kohli's first six double hundreds came in a span of 18 months- July 2016 to December 2017

From July 2016 to December 2017, Virat Kohli scored a total of six double hundreds. This purple patch also included two back-to-back double hundreds within a span of 10 days against Sri Lanka in November and December of 2017. He scored 213 at Nagpur and later scored his then highest individual score of 243 at his home ground Firoz Shah Kotla at Delhi.

#2 He was the player of the match on four occasions out of the six when he scored a double hundred

Virat Kohli's first two double hundreds, against West Indies and New Zealand wasn't enough to win the player of the match awards. Ravichandran Ashwin walked away with the prize after on both occasions. Against West Indies, while Kohli was busy piling on the runs en route his 200, Ashwin took full advantage of the demoralized West Indies bowlers and scored a well crafted hundred. He returned to take seven wickets in the second innings to complete an excellent all-round performance.

