7 players who scored a triple century this decade before David Warner

Warner celebrates his 300

David Warner has grabbed a lot of the recent cricket headlines.

In November the Australian smashed a memorable 335 (off 418 balls) against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval. Warner dominated the young Pakistani bowling attack from start to finish. The innings, which featured cover drives, orthodox cut shots and upper cuts, was decorated with 39 fours and one six.

The marathon knock, which was the eighth 300-plus score by an Australian, was made possible by Warner's superb fitness, excellent concentration and quick run-scoring.

Warner was the eighth batsman to score a triple century this decade. Here, we take a look at the seven who did it before him.

#1 Chris Gayle (November 2010 vs Sri Lanka)

Chris Gayle

Despite the incredible amount of success that he has achieved (the most runs and centuries in T20 cricket, the fastest IPL century, the first ever World Cup double hundred etc), Chris Gayle has a simple approach to batting. Using minimal foot movement, Gayle has a long reach as well as tremendous power that enable him to hit the ball to the boundary more often than not.

The West-Indian is widely regarded as a destructive batsman. He is very difficult to get out once set and is therefore not a stranger towards amassing tall scores.

In fact, Gayle has scored two Test triple centuries so far. The latest one of those was registered at the start of this decade.

The scene for this special feat was Galle, where Sri Lanka faced the touring West-Indians. After the tourists had won the toss and elected to bat first, Gayle (who opened the innings in the Test) survived a few close calls at the start of his innings.

But he grew in confidence as he spent more time at the crease. When in his 70s, the left-hander had the temerity to play two consecutive reverse-sweep shots – both went for four. Gayle brought up his century late on day one.

Resuming on his overnight score of 146, Gayle was more circumspect on day two but still deposited the poor deliveries to the boundary. When on 287, he earned a reprieve as he was caught off a no-ball. Gayle made full use of his lucky break and reached his triple century soon after.

After he realized his special achievement, the big man went down onto his knees and raised his bat with a huge smile plastered on his face. He was clearly enjoying the moment, and why not? He had earned it.

