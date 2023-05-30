"A gift for the fans from my side" - MS Dhoni says he will return to play for CSK in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni delivered a heartfelt speech after the team's emphatic five-wicket (DLS method) win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni said that while it may seem like the ideal time for him to announce his retirement, he wants to take the tougher route. This he will do by preparing himself to play another season of the league. He mentioned that he was overwhelmed by all the love he received throughout the latest edition.

The five-time IPL-winning captain emphasized that his participation in the 2024 season would be a gift from his side to all the fans who supported him through thick and thin.

Shedding light on his future plans, here's what Dhoni said:

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift for the fans from my side, won't be easy on the body."

Dhoni also admitted to being emotional at times during the season. He recalled that his eyes teared up after the humongous reception he received when he went back to play in front of the Chennai crowd. The former India captain emphasized that people love him for being grounded, adding:

"You do get emotional, the first game at CSK [home ground], everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water. I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded. I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple."

The Chennai-based side became the only team after the Mumbai Indians (MI) to win five IPL trophies. Their summit clash against defending champions GT proved to be a nail-biting thriller.

With two runs required off the final two balls, Ravindra Jadeja hit Mohit Sharma for a six and a four to take his team to a famous victory.

"He's also like me who doesn't use a phone a lot" - MS Dhoni on Ambati Rayudu

Ahead of the IPL 2023 final, CSK's veteran batter Ambati Rayudu announced that it will be his last match in the cash-rich league. MS Dhoni talked about Rayudu and described him as a player who always gives his best on the field.

He also joked about how he was never going to win the fair play award while having Rayudu in the team. Dhoni also stated that he was confident of the senior batter doing well in the all-important final.

"The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100 percent when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the fair play award. I've been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours.

"He's a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special today. He's also like me, who doesn't use a phone a lot. I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life."

Rayudu played an impactful innings against GT. The right-handed batter scored 19 runs off eight balls and played a small but crucial role in MS Dhoni and Co. chasing down the revised 171-run target in 15 overs.

