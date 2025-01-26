Abhishek Sharma vs Suryakumar Yadav - comparing their stats after 14 T20Is

Team India batter Abhishek Sharma is rated among the best T20 talents in the country among the current crop of players. The 24-year-old cricketer from Punjab has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a few seasons now. He represented the Delhi franchise in the 2018 season and has been with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise since the 2019 edition.

The left-handed batter was among the few positives for SRH during the 2022 season as he scored 426 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of 133.13, with the aid of two half-centuries. In IPL 2024, though, he made an even bigger impact, opening the innings with Travis Head. The two got SRH off to some flyers as Abhishek slammed 484 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 204.22.

The young southpaw's impressive batting in IPL 2024 also earned him an India call-up. Abhishek made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. The youngster's aggressive batting style is being compared to skipper Suryakumar Yadav by some fans and experts. Abhishek has so far featured in 14 T20Is. We compare his stats with those of Suryakumar at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has more runs and a better average after 14 T20Is?

In 14 T20Is so far, Abhishek has scored 347 runs at an average of 26.69. He has been dismissed without scoring once. Of his 347 runs so far, the left-hander has scored 124 in four innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 31.

The youngster has also scored 97 runs in four innings against South Africa at an average of 24.25. Further, Abhishek has smashed 91 runs in two innings against England at an average of 45.50. He struggled in the three-match series against Bangladesh, managing only 35 runs at an average of 11.66.

Overall, Indian captain Suryakumar has played 80 T20I matches in which he has scored 2,582 runs at an average of 39.72. Looking at his stats after 14 T20Is, the 34-year-old had scored 351 runs at an average of 39. The right-handed batter was dismissed without scoring on one occasion.

Of his 351 runs from his first 14 T20Is, Suryakumar scored 107 runs in three innings against the West Indies at an average of 53.50 and 89 in two innings against England at an average of 44.50. He also scored 63 runs in three innings against New Zealand at an average of 21 and 50 in one knock against Sri Lanka.

Abhishek Sharma vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has a better strike rate after 14 T20Is?

Having played 14 T20Is, Abhishek has an impressive strike rate of 183.59. The 24-year-old has a strike rate of 227.50 after two innings against England. After four innings against South Africa, he has a strike rate of 173.21 and 174.64 after four innings against Zimbabwe. While he fell cheaply in the three T20Is against Bangladesh, he finished the series with a strike rate of 159.09.

After 14 T20I matches, Suryakumar had a strike rate of 165.56. The right-handed batter had a strike rate of 194.54 after three innings against the West Indies and 185.41 after two innings against England. He managed a strike rate of 136.95 after three innings against New Zealand, 137.50 from one innings against Pakistan and 147.05 from one knock against Sri Lanka.

Abhishek Sharma vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has more 50-plus scores after 14 T20Is?

Abhishek has three 50-plus scores to his name after 14 T20Is. The southpaw has notched up one hundred and two half-centuries. The youngster's best of 100 came off just 47 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024, a knock that featured seven fours and eight sixes. He hit 79 off 34 against England in Kolkata in January 2025 and 50 off 25 against South Africa in Centurion in November 2024.

After 14 T20I matches, Suryakumar had four 50-plus scores to his name, although he had not notched up a hundred by then. His best of 65 came off 31 balls against West Indies in Kolkata in February 2022. Suryakumar also scored 62 off 40 against New Zealand in Jaipur (November 2021), 57 off 31 against England in Ahmedabad (March 2021) and 50 off 34 against Sri Lanka in Colombo (July 2021).

