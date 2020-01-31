After Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara confirms participation in Bushfire Cricket Bash

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara

As per the reports of cricket.com.au, legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara confirmed his participation in the Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8, just before the Big Bash final.

Former greats of the game like Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds, and Wasim Akram had already confirmed their participation to play in the league and the addition of Brian Lara to the squad will only help to raise more funds for the Bushfires across Australia.

Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram had recently confirmed their involvement in the fundraiser match to bolster an already mouth-watering prospect of former greats battling against each other in front of a full crowd. While Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will captain their respective sides, Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh are set to coach the two sides led by the Aussies.

The Bushfire match is part of the Red Cross fundraising efforts for the Wildfires across all Australia which has led to a loss of wildlife and human lives in the past two months.

Yuvraj Singh has also pledged his name to the cause.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash Shane Warne (capt), Ricky Ponting (capt), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Wasim Akram, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara.

How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too! pic.twitter.com/RVSdy28vO7 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 21, 2020