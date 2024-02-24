Akash Deep and Sajeevan Sajana - how two beautiful stories lit up cricket on the same day

Sports often throw up fairytale stories that reaffirm the existence of miracles and instill belief even in people of other ilks. Amid all the bouquets and brickbats thrown at those involved based on the result of a game, the most absorbing sporting stories stem from players bouncing back from life struggles to capture the global audience when presented with the opportunity.

In that sense, cricket and specifically Indian fans had the blessing of witnessing two players on Friday. Akash Deep and Sajeevan Sajana enjoyed special maiden outings at different stages and under contrasting circumstances.

While the former shone brightly on his India debut in the fourth Test against England, the latter lit up the WPL 2024 opener with a final-ball maximum to help the Mumbai Indians (MI) steal an incredible victory.

On that note, let us deep-dive into the duo's beautiful stories and how life came full circle on the same day.

Akash Deep's awe-inspiring journey from giving up cricket to starring on debut

Expand Tweet

Akash Deep's rise to represent India in a Test match is a classic case of relentless perseverance turning dreams into reality.

Born in a small town called Baddi Sasaram in Bihar, the youngster did not enjoy support from his parents to pursue a cricketing career. Considering the lack of passion for cricket in Sasaram, other parents urged their children not to mingle with Akash for fear of diminishing returns in academics.

Despite the above turmoil, Akash left for Durgapur, and a close friend helped him join a cricket club to manage his expenses. He played tennis-ball matches around the Durgapur district to earn enough money for survival.

However, just when he could again dream big, disaster struck as Akash's father suffered a stroke and died in 2015. Furthermore, the ill fate continued for his family as he lost his elder brother within six months of his father's demise.

Expand Tweet

The back-to-back setbacks meant Akash Deep became the immediate breadwinner in the family. The now 27-year-old ultimately had to pause his cricketing dreams for three years to earn money elsewhere and take care of his mother.

Yet, the undeterred fire in Akash's belly meant he returned to sport and moved to Kolkata to realize his dream. Things finally started turning around as he joined United Club in the CAB first division league in 2010.

Akash Deep soon started making his way up the domestic ranks to the Bengal Under-23 side before eventually debuting for the state in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His impressive performances across formats earned him an IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2022.

Akash then produced sparkling bowling stints in the recent India A vs England Lions games to claim a spot in the Indian Test side. And when head coach Rahul Dravid handed him his Test cap, and he shared the emotions of the moment with his mother by touching her feet, life had come full circle for the Bengal pacer.

The debutant ensured to repay the selectors' trust immediately, picking up England's first three wickets on the opening morning of the fourth Test at Ranchi. His scalps included the in-form trio of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope.

After his heroics on Test debut, an emotional Akash Deep said:

"I thought I have to do something after I lost my dad and brother in one year, then I stepped out to play cricket. I had nothing to lose and everything to win. I dedicate this to my father because it was his dream that his son does something in life. I couldn't do anything in his life (when he was alive), so this performance is for my father."

Akash Deep boasts an excellent first-class record of 104 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 23.58, with four five-wicket hauls. He also has 90 wickets in 69 white-ball domestic outings.

Sajeevan Sajana's final-ball heroics spark a meteoric rise from rags to riches

Expand Tweet

Hailing from Mananthavady in Wayanad, Kerala, Sajeevan Sajana has a humble family background with her father, an auto-rickshaw driver, and her mother, a municipality councilor.

Yet, the 29-year-old became the second player from the Kurichiya tribe, a tribal community in Wayanad, to play in the WPL after Delhi Capitals' Minnu Mani. After being unsold in the inaugural WPL auction last year, Sajana got picked up by Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh for the 2024 edition.

Like most female cricketers, she started playing with boys in her neighborhood and became aware of women's cricket only at 18. Sajana's cricketing aspirations began with a plastic bat and coconut petiole, with the game only a mode of entertainment until a physical education teacher asked her to take up the sport.

In a conversation with TNM, Sajana recalled:

"When I was doing my higher secondary education in the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School Mananthavady, there was a sporting event called cricket ball throwing. I was good at that and my physical education teacher, Elsamma, asked me to try cricket. Then only did I become aware there were women cricketers, and we can play it district-wise and state-wise, and we can also play for India."

She started playing for her district team in 2012 and earned enough to keep herself motivated before becoming a professional cricketer. An all-rounder who bowls off-spin and bats right-handed, Sajana represented the Kerala, South Zone, and India A teams before her WPL debut.

Sajana led the Kerala under-23 team to the T20 Super League title in 2019 and also impressed in last year's Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring 134 runs and picking up six wickets.

The 29-year-old also impressed in the 2020/21 Women's Senior One-Day Trophy with 11 wickets in five games at an average of 12.36 and an economy of 2.85, back-to-back four-wicket hauls.

Expand Tweet

With an opportunity to finally showcase her skills at the highest level, Sajana took the high pressure to dismiss Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning in the WPL 2024 opener. Despite not being used with the ball, the youngster displayed a cool head on her shoulders in MI's miraculous run-chase.

After skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed off the penultimate delivery of the match, Sajana entered the crease with MI needing five off the last ball.

With nerves of steel and tremendous clarity under pressure, the 29-year-old danced down the track and smashed Alice Capsey for a massive six over the long-on boundary. A pumped-up Sajana set off wild celebrations in the MI camp as the defending champions began their 2024 campaign in style.

